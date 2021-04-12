Sound Payments’ Partner Freedom Electronics Announces Availability of Kits to Enable EMV at the Pump

The Freedom Easy Pump kits, powered by Sound Payments, has UL1238 approved retrofit kits for Advantage, Encore 300, Encore 500, Encore 500S, Encore 700S, Vista, and Ovation-1 models. All systems include contactless payment as a standard feature. Sound Payments was recognized in 2020 for providing an optimal tap to pay experience through the Visa Ready Tap to Pay Program for the IM20 and Aries 8 contactless payment solutions.





The Freedom Easy Pump kits, powered by Sound Payments, has UL1238 approved retrofit kits for Advantage, Encore 300, Encore 500, Encore 500S, Encore 700S, Vista, and Ovation-1 models. All systems include contactless payment as a standard feature. Sound Payments was recognized in 2020 for providing an optimal tap to pay experience through the Visa Ready Tap to Pay Program for the IM20 and Aries 8 contactless payment solutions.



The devices are preconfigured and ready to go. Kits can come with or without a printer.



“Freedom is excited to team up with Sound Payments to bring a better value EMV solution to small C-store owners,” said Bob Shepard, vice president product marketing. “Too often, the only option presented to them is to buy a new dispenser or an expensive retrofit kit. Owners want a retrofit to economically install on their 7 to 15 year-old pump so that they can maximize the return on their investment.”



Sound Easy Pump™ is a semi-integrated secure solution that can easily and cost-effectively enable EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. It supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN. Sound Easy Pump is Visa Ready certified for providing an optimal tap to pay experience.



“Freedom’s kit makes it easy for anyone to install by replacing a panel and easily hooking up electricity, making EMV at the pump simple,” said Bill Pittman, senior vice president of Petro Solutions. “Stations continue to cite price as a top reason for delaying upgrading, but we provide a cost-effective solution while not skimping on features such as contactless technology.”



Freedom’s mission perfectly aligns with the goals of Sound Easy Pump -- leveraging technology to lead the way in providing better, cost-effective solutions for existing equipment at stations while being easy to do business with. With the need in the industry and the April liability shift date upon us to enable EMV at the pump, the Easy Pump kits provide a more affordable and easier solution to retrofit pumps to enable EMV.



Freedom helps locate the nearest service company to provide a quote, work with stations on financing, and then installs the kit. Call



About Freedom Electronics

For more than 20 years, Freedom Electronics has been the trusted source for new and rebuilt fuel dispenser, POS, and Automatic Tank Gauge spare parts. Customers choose Freedom as their preferred supplier because they can expect accurate fulfillment of orders and maximum equipment uptime due to the combination of quality parts and excellent customer service.



About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit Jacksonville, FL, April 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sound Payments Petro Solutions partner Freedom Electronics is now providing Easy Pump kits utilizing the Sound Easy Pump™ technology, making EMV at the pump even more simple to achieve.The Freedom Easy Pump kits, powered by Sound Payments, has UL1238 approved retrofit kits for Advantage, Encore 300, Encore 500, Encore 500S, Encore 700S, Vista, and Ovation-1 models. All systems include contactless payment as a standard feature. Sound Payments was recognized in 2020 for providing an optimal tap to pay experience through the Visa Ready Tap to Pay Program for the IM20 and Aries 8 contactless payment solutions.The devices are preconfigured and ready to go. Kits can come with or without a printer.“Freedom is excited to team up with Sound Payments to bring a better value EMV solution to small C-store owners,” said Bob Shepard, vice president product marketing. “Too often, the only option presented to them is to buy a new dispenser or an expensive retrofit kit. Owners want a retrofit to economically install on their 7 to 15 year-old pump so that they can maximize the return on their investment.”Sound Easy Pump™ is a semi-integrated secure solution that can easily and cost-effectively enable EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. It supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN. Sound Easy Pump is Visa Ready certified for providing an optimal tap to pay experience.“Freedom’s kit makes it easy for anyone to install by replacing a panel and easily hooking up electricity, making EMV at the pump simple,” said Bill Pittman, senior vice president of Petro Solutions. “Stations continue to cite price as a top reason for delaying upgrading, but we provide a cost-effective solution while not skimping on features such as contactless technology.”Freedom’s mission perfectly aligns with the goals of Sound Easy Pump -- leveraging technology to lead the way in providing better, cost-effective solutions for existing equipment at stations while being easy to do business with. With the need in the industry and the April liability shift date upon us to enable EMV at the pump, the Easy Pump kits provide a more affordable and easier solution to retrofit pumps to enable EMV.Freedom helps locate the nearest service company to provide a quote, work with stations on financing, and then installs the kit. Call (800) 761-9369 About Freedom ElectronicsFor more than 20 years, Freedom Electronics has been the trusted source for new and rebuilt fuel dispenser, POS, and Automatic Tank Gauge spare parts. Customers choose Freedom as their preferred supplier because they can expect accurate fulfillment of orders and maximum equipment uptime due to the combination of quality parts and excellent customer service. www.freedomelectronics.com About Sound PaymentsSound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit www.soundpayments.com