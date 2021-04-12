Hloyal Management and PR President William B. Harris Jr. Helps Produce Houston, TX Based Production O'Shea

William B. Harris Jr., Port Lavaca, aids film production for a start-up company H&H Studios.

Houston, TX, April 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- William B. Harris Jr. had the idea to bring some publicity to his beautiful hometown by the water, Port Lavaca, TX. Being a member of the Houston film industry already, he began posting Port Lavaca, TX, on social media and got a call from director Eric Hunter. Next thing, Eric Hunter and his business partner Antron Harris were driving in to see the city. With William Harris calling in his connections in town, he booked a significant city manager’s meeting. Getting support from local businesses like Sonic, the production called O'Shea was able to shoot throughout the city at unique locations like the hospital, downtown and even homes throughout the neighborhood. O'Shea premiered this March at Houston nightclub Grooves with a fantastic turnout.