Press Releases Marketing 4 Real Results Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Marketing 4 Real Results: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: accessiBe and Marketing 4 Real Results Announce Strategic Partnership

Being ADA compliant has the potential to increase your sales, inclusion efforts, and mitigate risk. Is Your Website ADA Compliance?





accessiBe utilizes two applications that together achieve full compliance. The accessibility interface is responsible for all the UI and design-related adjustments, while the AI-powered background process handles the more complex requirements - optimization for screen-readers and for keyboard navigation.



ADA Websites Compliance Requirement



As outlined by the ADA, Title III any company that relies on the public or benefiting the public online must meet the requirements as indicated by the DOJ as, websites are "places of public accommodations" and therefore they must be accessible to persons with disabilities.



“Partnering with accessiBe is an extension of my desire to offer efficient website/SEO and digital content solutions to our small business clients,” said Nia Pearson, CEO of Marketing 4 Real Results.



Nia Pearson started Marketing 4 Real Results after 15+ years experience as a trusted marketing advisor in the industries of Real Estate, Restoration and Retail. Her passion for business and love for marketing and building relationships has been demonstrated successfully throughout her career. The expansion of the partnership with accessiBe is another demonstration of her desire to maintain a leadership role in the filed of marketing by providing innovative and efficient digital marketing solutions to her agency clients.



About accessiBe



is the first and only AI-powered solution that is revolutionizing the industry by making web accessibility simple, automatic, immediate and affordable, in compliance with the WCAG 2.1, ADA, Section 508 and other worldwide legislation. By using automation rather than labor, the notion of a fully accessible internet (hundreds of millions of active websites and over 1.5 Billion in total) is for the first time ever a practical, attainable reality and not just a distant dream. Learn more about accessiBe at this 3-minute YouTube video about the accessiBe tool: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OfcbvYVxNY.



About Marketing 4 Real Results



Marketing 4 Real Results is a customer centric marketing agency that serves the small business community with efficiency and creativity, through the design of integrated marketing campaign solutions with clearly defined metrics and a focus on primary target audiences. Our expertise in strategy, content marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, text marketing and data driven solutions have led to valuable partnerships and lasting relationships. Learn more about Marketing 4 Real Results here: https://m4rr.com.



Media Contact

Aamirah Gober

aamirahg@m4rr.com Sherman Oaks, CA, April 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Marketing 4 Real Results (M4RR) announced today it has joined the accessiBe Partner Program. Marketing 4 Real Results will now be able to provide clients access to accessiBe’s game changing-web accessibility, making the entire process to website compliance automatic and immediate using machine learning and computer vision technologies.accessiBe utilizes two applications that together achieve full compliance. The accessibility interface is responsible for all the UI and design-related adjustments, while the AI-powered background process handles the more complex requirements - optimization for screen-readers and for keyboard navigation.ADA Websites Compliance RequirementAs outlined by the ADA, Title III any company that relies on the public or benefiting the public online must meet the requirements as indicated by the DOJ as, websites are "places of public accommodations" and therefore they must be accessible to persons with disabilities.“Partnering with accessiBe is an extension of my desire to offer efficient website/SEO and digital content solutions to our small business clients,” said Nia Pearson, CEO of Marketing 4 Real Results.Nia Pearson started Marketing 4 Real Results after 15+ years experience as a trusted marketing advisor in the industries of Real Estate, Restoration and Retail. Her passion for business and love for marketing and building relationships has been demonstrated successfully throughout her career. The expansion of the partnership with accessiBe is another demonstration of her desire to maintain a leadership role in the filed of marketing by providing innovative and efficient digital marketing solutions to her agency clients.About accessiBe accessiBe is the first and only AI-powered solution that is revolutionizing the industry by making web accessibility simple, automatic, immediate and affordable, in compliance with the WCAG 2.1, ADA, Section 508 and other worldwide legislation. By using automation rather than labor, the notion of a fully accessible internet (hundreds of millions of active websites and over 1.5 Billion in total) is for the first time ever a practical, attainable reality and not just a distant dream. Learn more about accessiBe at this 3-minute YouTube video about the accessiBe tool: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OfcbvYVxNY.About Marketing 4 Real ResultsMarketing 4 Real Results is a customer centric marketing agency that serves the small business community with efficiency and creativity, through the design of integrated marketing campaign solutions with clearly defined metrics and a focus on primary target audiences. Our expertise in strategy, content marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, text marketing and data driven solutions have led to valuable partnerships and lasting relationships. Learn more about Marketing 4 Real Results here: https://m4rr.com.Media ContactAamirah Goberaamirahg@m4rr.com Contact Information Marketing 4 Real Results

Aamirah Gober

818-824-4479



m4rr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Marketing 4 Real Results