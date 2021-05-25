P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Showcases Their New Women of Empowerment Members

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About The New Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to showcase their new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:



Sandy R. Villanueva--Consulting

Gina Grimaldi--Pharmaceuticals

Judy A. Williams--Healthcare

Tarrazzia M. Martin-StClair--Security

Donnier' Daugherty--Retail Industry

Angela Dooley--Real Estate

Gloria J. Williams--Home Healthcare

Mindy A. Cunliffe--Cleaning Service

Thea L. Ciallella--Beauty/Cosmetics

Rhea D. Hoston--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Aiyana Luke--Retail Industry

Sherleen Hayes Cooper--Healthcare

Sharmeka N. Williams--Food/Beverages

Gina Schenk--Financial Services

Karry Trotter--Healthcare

Suzanne Blanton--Accounting

Crystal L. Medley-Cunningham--Retail Industry

Theresa M. Santoscoy--Sales

Tina TSS Taylor--Advertising/Marketing

Tina Thompson--Notary Public

Jerrita L. McClain--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Aime Schofield--Healthcare

Christine L. Iacopini--Health/Fitness

Danielle Allen--Retail Industry

Crystal S. Parker--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Jessica L. Lorance-Johnson--Home Healthcare

Cheryl L. Davidson-Wathne--Entertainment

Neka E. Hudson--Beauty/Cosmetics

Suzanne Johns--Real Estate

Rachael Moran--Massage Therapy

Julie A. Young--Coaching

Maria Cecilia Hopson-Kleemann--Recreational Services

Nicola C. Lawrence--Mental Health Care

Sandy L. Martin--Healthcare

Lady Smoov--Entertainment

Niccy L. James--Beauty/Cosmetics

Tiesha R. Bynes--Cleaning Service

Lori Seay--Food/Beverages

Anyette T. Taylor--Beauty/Cosmetics

Avis L. Milburn--Food/Beverages

Pandoria Porter--Apparel/Fashion

Cheree Byrd--Entertainment

Sha'Ketta D. Davis--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Lakeeshea Rohena--Beauty/Cosmetics

Astrid Steele--Education

Linette Plaza-Hernandez--Healthcare

Lindy A. Muhl--Banking/Mortgage

Barbara Pierce--Publishing

Shemaria Scharmann--Education

Diane Reeve--Health/Fitness

Barbara S. Murray--Transportation

Lora J. Booth--Government

Belinda D. Davis--Apparel/Fashion

Kristie J. Neal--Cleaning Service

Rebecca L. Farrell--Healthcare

Shari Ann Madho--Law/Legal Services

Brenda M. Ingram--Cleaning Service

Joann Mae / Mato Gleska weyan Spotted Bear--Non-Profit/Volunteering

SharÃ©l C. Ferguson--Cleaning Service

Shaudae McMillan--Childcare

Paula Barrett--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Anita McNealy-Hill--Real Estate

Cynthia Wilkerson-Mims--Education

Bridgette Vallejos--Manufacturing

Stephanie L. Bailey--Alternative Medicine

Tamara Schallenberg--Crafting

Angela Lucas--Transportation

Rose M. Crossfield--Healthcare

Starla M. Miller--Home Healthcare

Yolanda Y. Sanchez Awwad--Real Estate

Lisa Crockett--Home Healthcare

Yvonne Michelle Pittman--Health Services

Anne Brandi Addazio--Financial Services

Bianca N. DeLaRosa--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Ferlicia N. Thompson--Interpretation

Deborah Buscietta--Retail Industry

Tishana Gibbs--Notary Public

Kristen M. Riegler--Construction/Building

Sharonda Y. Stovall--Food/Beverages

Michele Montgomery--Coaching

Amanda Angell--Health Services

Trudy Elizabeth Taul--Information Technology/IT

Janie L. Washington-Bennett--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Lacresiha Geeter--Health Services

Donna M. Stefans--Financial Services

Marilyn Stefans--Financial Services

Bliss Rae--Nutrition/Wellness

Catherine Thomas DaSilva--Publishing

Lara J. Solovay--Coaching

Lizett Gonzalez--Art

Eva Wills--Education

Nicole Gorovsky--Law/Legal Services

Kelli Hall--Landscaping

Vickie L. Woods--Government

Nicole A. Boone--Medical Equipment

Betty M. Sarchet--Healthcare

Larisa Baranova--Cleaning Service

Kenitra A. Sykes--Food/Beverages

Crystal Overstreet--Housekeeping

Marcy D. Carter--Nutrition/Wellness

Kathy Hackett--Cleaning Products

Sherry Mitchell--Health/Fitness

Diane M. Gonzalez--Law/Legal Services

Ketrina Lewis--Health Services

Charlene I. Arroyo--Healthcare

Maria C. Nadoraski--Banking/Mortgage

Elizabeth Ennis--Education

Helen Wyatt--Education

Crystal Austin--Home Healthcare

Amber N. Talley--Furniture

Brandie Marie Smith--Retail Industry

Doris E. Walker-Patton--Beauty/Cosmetics

Sheri Smallwood--Law/Legal Services

Precious Swain-Peaks--Media

Stephanie Slitor--Food/Beverages

Maria C. Tebeau--Education

Glenda Hairston--Public Relations/PR

Megan Geren--Event Services

Jane Eason--Education

Jessica A. Hamrick--Personal Services

Crystal S. Pitchford--Retail Industry

Jerri F. Jones--Catering

Michelle C. Garcia-Rivera--Healthcare

Selwyn D. Whitehead--Law/Legal Services

Vilma Rosa--Real Estate

Maria Luz Molon--Healthcare

April McKinney--Accounting

Helen L. Beamer--Agriculture

Shayala L. Davis--Consulting

Cornilla C. Johnson--Cleaning Service

Llissel Garcia--Retail Industry

Rachel E. Albert--Law/Legal Services

Debra W. Terrell--Human Services

Sonja D. Young--Education

Valerie Mercado--Environmental Services

Michelle Marie Toohey--Health Services

Aida Maberry--Cleaning Service

Aretuza Caldas Garner--Art

Jacqueline Robinson--Catering

Angeline J. Lallathin--Automotive

Monica Burneikis--Law/Legal Services

Myriah S. Velazco--Information Technology/IT

Ghislaine Y. Guez--Healthcare

Cheryl L. Olson--Education

Helen Tyne Mayfield--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Christina Tenerowicz--Education

Julie M.W. Warshaw--Law/Legal Services

E'Lea Taylor--Beauty/Cosmetics

Mary E. McAndrews--Beauty/Cosmetics

Tammria C. England--Transportation

Marchaka C. Yeargin--Beauty/Cosmetics

Sinthyas A. Gabler--Real Estate

Adriana Robine--Janitorial

Annastasia Knox--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Laurie Hedrick--Transportation

Desiree M. Rilveria--Trash Removal

Renee Friedman--Signage

Amber M. Roberts--Pet Care

Cordelia L. Strhan--Printing

Rachel Brockl--Education

Barbara Probance--Community

Dorothy Cavalcanti--Coaching

Adrienne R. Alexander--Government

Sharon C. Lincoln--Health Services

Brianna Ciancio--Alternative Medicine

Kimberly Fenton--Cleaning Service

Gloria B. Graves--Education

Zakiyyah Ali--Financial Services

Elizabeth Savage--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Beverly S. Carnell--Healthcare

Terrie J. Gore--Education

Robin A. Hill--Motivational Speaker

Ellen Regenbogen--Coaching

Tiffany M. Griffin--Coaching

Dee C. Sanders--Entertainment

Barbara Ann Doherty--Healthcare

Charlise E. Stallworth-Watson--Accounting

Robin E. Del Vecchio--Banking

Mimi Vonsee--Real Estate



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



