Press Releases Albany Law School Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Albany Law School: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Albany Law School Exceeds Campaign Goal Early





We Rise Together: The Campaign for Albany Law School launched on January 17, 2019 when President and Dean Alicia Ouellette ’94 announced an anonymous, but transformational, $15 million gift to endow The Justice Center at Albany Law School. The gift is one of the largest ever to a law school.



“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, our campaign chair and vice chairs, and the entire Albany Law School community, I thank the nearly 3,000 donors who have made this campaign such a success,” Ouellette said. “The campaign has strengthened our law school and we have done this together during a challenging year.”



“This is a significant milestone for the campaign,” said Jeffrey Schanz, vice president for institutional advancement and chief of staff. “Fundraising during a pandemic was challenging, but this success is a testament to the impact Albany Law has on its alumni and our community.”



The Law School has raised an additional $17 million since the launch and over $7.6 million has been added to the Law School endowment which now stands at $81 million.



In addition to the initial $15 million gift, contributions have included:



- A $1.8 million anonymous gift to support student scholarship

- A $1 million gift to establish a fund for innovation and entrepreneurship

- Significant growth in giving to the annual fund which is now $1.6 million annually

- Funding for 10 new scholarships and endowed funds

- Gifts to create a new Barrister Student Scholarship Program

- A $250,000 endowment to establish a Women’s Leadership Initiative

- Growth in support for the Helen Wilkinson Student Emergency Fund which has been used for COVID-19-related student relief

- Funding to create a new student wellness program



The Law School will continue to count gifts toward the campaign total through June 30, 2021 when it is scheduled to officially close. Albany, NY, April 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Total giving to Albany Law School’s We Rise Together campaign has reached nearly $32 million, eclipsing the $30 million goal four months early.We Rise Together: The Campaign for Albany Law School launched on January 17, 2019 when President and Dean Alicia Ouellette ’94 announced an anonymous, but transformational, $15 million gift to endow The Justice Center at Albany Law School. The gift is one of the largest ever to a law school.“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, our campaign chair and vice chairs, and the entire Albany Law School community, I thank the nearly 3,000 donors who have made this campaign such a success,” Ouellette said. “The campaign has strengthened our law school and we have done this together during a challenging year.”“This is a significant milestone for the campaign,” said Jeffrey Schanz, vice president for institutional advancement and chief of staff. “Fundraising during a pandemic was challenging, but this success is a testament to the impact Albany Law has on its alumni and our community.”The Law School has raised an additional $17 million since the launch and over $7.6 million has been added to the Law School endowment which now stands at $81 million.In addition to the initial $15 million gift, contributions have included:- A $1.8 million anonymous gift to support student scholarship- A $1 million gift to establish a fund for innovation and entrepreneurship- Significant growth in giving to the annual fund which is now $1.6 million annually- Funding for 10 new scholarships and endowed funds- Gifts to create a new Barrister Student Scholarship Program- A $250,000 endowment to establish a Women’s Leadership Initiative- Growth in support for the Helen Wilkinson Student Emergency Fund which has been used for COVID-19-related student relief- Funding to create a new student wellness programThe Law School will continue to count gifts toward the campaign total through June 30, 2021 when it is scheduled to officially close. Contact Information Albany Law School

Ben Meyers

(518) 445-3208



www.albanylaw.edu



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Albany Law School