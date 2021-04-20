TrailerDecking.com Expands Laminated Truck Flooring Inventory to Accommodate Truck Body & Dry Van Applications

Press Releases Nova USA Press Release Share Blog

Portland, OR, April 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TrailerDecking.com, a leading supplier of tropical hardwood decking and flooring for automotive applications, has expanded its inventory of Apitong Laminated Truck Flooring products and accessories to accommodate the growing maintenance, repair and installation needs of the dry van and truck body industries."Over the past few years, TrailerDecking.com has dramatically increased the inventory of our Apitong Laminated Truck Flooring products to compensate for the growing shortage of domestic hardwoods needed to serve this niche marketplace," says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova Products Inc. "As a result, we can now fulfill the requests of most customers based in the U.S. and Canada within 7 to 10 days and at prices that are far below most domestic suppliers.""Our Laminated Truck Flooring has become the product of choice for many North American commercial body builders and aftermarket distributors," adds Dan Schock, TrailerDecking.com's Midwest sales manager. "This is due to the superior quality of our undercoating, competitive pricing and the fast turnaround of orders available from several of our U.S.-based warehouse locations."Imported from Southeast Asia and typically made from a mix of medium-to-medium-high-density wood species, the company's Mixed Malaysian Hardwood is now available in multiple widths and lengths up to 32-feet to provide long-lasting, durable results for standard shiplap flooring applications. Each piece is also undercoated with a black sealer on one face, laminated from narrow, short strips and either hook- or finger-jointed at their ends to make them ideal to either repair or replace the broken boards within most dry van and truck bodies.In addition to these products, TrailerDecking.com also offers a complete line of Apitong hardwood flooring and accessories to the flatbed trailer, truck and van body industries. This includes rough and shiplap flooring, hardwood trailer components such as scuff liners and tie-down rails, and supplies like Apitong Oil, a high-quality wood finish developed specifically for the transportation marketplace.For more information on the complete line of TrailerDecking.com products and accessories please visit www.trailerdecking.com or call 1-855-APITONG.About TrailerDecking.comEstablished in 2009 as a business unit of Nova USA Wood Products, TrailerDecking.com is an international leader in tropical hardwood decking and flooring. Since 2005, Nova USA has been dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today's marketplace. For more information on the company's entire line of high-quality hardwood products and accessories please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407. Contact Information StarrComm

William Chelak

732-541-8471

www.novausawood.com/

