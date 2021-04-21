Immundiagnostik, Inc. Transitions to Eco-Friendly Kit Packaging to Further Support Sustainable Laboratory Initiatives

Press Releases Immundiagnostik, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

North American immunoassay supplier Immundiagnostik, Inc. has transitioned its ELISA and assay kit packaging to eco-friendly materials to further support sustainable laboratory initiatives. The new bio-based packaging made by Paper Foam® is 100% compostable and eco-friendly. In addition, the organization offers custom bulk packaging services for high throughput labs working to reduce their environmental impact. More information can be found at https://www.idkna.com.





“Many of our customers have been requesting more sustainable ELISA and assay kit packaging since we opened in 2018,” explains Immundiagnostik, Inc.’s Chief Operations Officer, Terry Fisher. “Our partners at Immundiagnostik AG in Germany selected the high-quality, durable bio-based materials from Paper Foam® to meet this need without sacrificing kit performance.”



In addition, Immundiagnostik has developed a



“Research and clinical organizations have established initiatives to reduce their environmental impact and maximize lab and storage space, all while saving as much money as possible,” says Jen Mayes, Chief Sales Officer at Immundiagnostik. “We know the process of reaching these beneficial goals can be very challenging though, which is why we developed our customized bulk packaging service as an easy way for labs to take that first step.”



Visit



About Immundiagnostik, Inc.

Immundiagnostik, Inc. (IDK) is the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany. We develop and manufacture innovative immunoassays and diagnostic detection methods for clinical and research laboratories. Our extensive product offering is continuously refueled by a rich pipeline of exclusive developments supported by collaborations with leading clinical and research laboratories, biopharma companies and a global network of key scientific pioneers.



