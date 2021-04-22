Press Releases Atlantic American Employee Benefits Press Release Share Blog

Backed by Parent, Atlantic American Corporation®, BankersWorksite® Rebrands to Atlantic American Employee Benefits





A financial giant in the insurance industry, Atlantic American Corporation is comprised of a family of companies devoted to helping people protect what matters most. The rebranding effort of BankersWorksite to Atlantic American Employee Benefits assists in bringing to the forefront the industry-leading strength of Atlantic American Corporation. Along with a new name, rebranding includes a new logo and look as well.



“Atlantic American Employee Benefits is well positioned to meet the needs of brokers, employers and their employees. We are an organization that has invested heavily in talent, technology and infrastructure over the past few years. Knowing that the voluntary benefits space continues to grow and transform; it was time to create a visual brand identity that represents the innovation and commitment to forward thinking,” said Wes Moss, VP of Group Markets.



Recognized as a trusted group benefits carrier, BankersWorksite’s rebrand to Atlantic American Employee Benefits is an exciting realization for Atlantic American Corporation. The values, identity and products of this division are consistent, strong and competitive. The financial clout and strength of experience through the parent is incomparable... The perfect combination for continued success in this ever-changing business.



About Atlantic American Corporation

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company.



About Atlantic American Employee Benefits

Formerly BankersWorksite, Atlantic American Employee Benefits’ is the voluntary benefits division of Atlantic American Corporation, underwritten by Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company®. Atlantic American is the parent company of three subsidiaries in well-defined specialty markets of the life, health, property and casualty insurance industries. For more than 65 years, Bankers Fidelity has provided Americans with a source of confidence and security. Atlantic American Employee Benefits’ all-guaranteed issue product portfolio includes whole life, critical illness, accident coverages, hospital care and disability.



