Bill Webb Promoted to Vice President at RT Environmental & Construction Professional


Bill Webb Promoted to Vice President at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bill Webb has been promoted to vice president within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. A specialist with more than 20 years of experience within the professional liability insurance marketplace, Webb joined the RT ECP team in 2017 as an assistant vice president to support the team’s national network of agents, brokers and business relationships. He has since become a specialist in numerous policy forms including Contractor’s Pollution Liability (CPL), Architects & Engineers (A&E), Contractor’s Professional Liability (CPrL) and Owner’s Protective Professional Indemnity (OPPI).

“Bill has been integral to the growth of our business, especially across the Northwestern U.S.,” says Jeff Slivka, president of RT ECP. “Over the past four years, his in-depth knowledge of the construction marketplace and his ability to provide owners and industry professionals with risk management solutions align directly with our goal of becoming the industry’s premier environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance resource.”

Prior to the RT ECP team, Webb held senior management and underwriting positions with Marsh FINPRO National Practice for Architects, Engineers, and Contractor’s Professional Liability as well as All Risks, Ltd., Lexington Insurance Company, and AON Affinity.

A resident of Lansdale, PA, Webb holds a bachelor’s degree in Insurance, Risk Management and Marketing from Temple University’s Fox School of Business and Management. He has also achieved the Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) designation and the Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation.

Headquartered at RT ECP’s Hamilton, New Jersey-based offices, Webb can be contacted at 609.528.3906 or bill.webb@rtspecialty.com.

About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (RSG). RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).

For more information, please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
Contact Information
StarrComm Strategies
William Chelak
732-541-2971
Contact

