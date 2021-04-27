PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
The William Meredith Foundation

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from The William Meredith Foundation: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

The William Meredith Foundation is Proud to Announce the First of Two Awards in Translation Given to the Russian Writer Ruzana Vladimirovna Pskhu


This award celebrates the life of Valentine Krustev who was born on April 25 and who, before his recent death, was a great help and support to William Meredith and the foundation. A second award will be presented to the Belgian poet Tom Veys for PANDEMIE, a translation into Dutch of the poet Richard Harteis. PANDEMIE will be published in June, 2021. Both books will be recognized at the Bulgarian embassy this fall which has become a home for publications by the William Meredith Foundation.

The William Meredith Foundation is Proud to Announce the First of Two Awards in Translation Given to the Russian Writer Ruzana Vladimirovna Pskhu
Uncasville, CT, April 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- REFLECTIONS IN A TAR-BARREL was first published in Bulgarian in 2007. Set in the mid-70s, this novel explores the world through the eyes of an eccentric young man, from the West of Ireland to Paris to Lourdes. The relationship he strikes up with a prostitute on the streets of Paris leads back to the woman-starved West of Ireland and into a sequence of events that hurdle towards disaster.

Ruzana Vladimirovna Pskhu is the author of more than 90 articles on Indian philosophy, Sufism, and the philosophy of translation. She is a Doctor of Philosophy and full Professor in the Department of History of Philosophy, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Russian Peoples’ Friendship University (Moscow, Russia).

Jack Harte lives in Dublin and has published three collections of stories, a novella, and one previous novel - IN THE WAKE OF THE BAGGER (2006). Book of the Week describes the metaphor of the Tar barrel as “one of the strengths of this brutal, alternative, and hellishly provocative theological interpretation of the Christian dogma,” Kapital says of the book, “It is this mixture of darkness and enlightenment, sadness and hope which is the essence of REFLECTIONS IN A TAR-BARREL.”
Contact Information
William Meredith Foundation
Richard Harteis
860-961-5138
Contact
www.poets-choice.com
www.WilliamMeredithFoundation.org
poets-choice.com
Attached Files

Translator: Ruzana Vladimirovna Pskhu
Photo of translator
Filename: translatorphoto.jpg

Translator of PANDEMIE (Forthcoming June 2021)
Tom Veys whose translations for PANDEMIE will be published June 2021.
Filename: TOMVEYSPHOTO.jpg

Book Cover for Forthcoming PANDEMIE
Featuring Original Art by Tom Veys
Filename: PANDEMIECOVER.jpg
CV for Ruzana Vladimirovna Pskhu
Professional elements of her career
Filename: CV.pdf
Tom Veys Bio
Dutch and English bio for Tom Veys
Filename: TomVeysbio.pdf
Harteis bio in English and Dutch
Filename: harteisbioindutch.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The William Meredith Foundation
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help