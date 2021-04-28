Minerva Network’s Matt Cuson and Kaon’s Eric Hybertson Announce Webinar Outlining the Best Practices for Delivering the Best IP Video Performance

Online event to take place on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 1 PM EST.





The event will take place on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 1 PM EST. Interested participants can register by visiting



“In a dynamic marketplace for video, customers require a reliable in-home entertainment experience, and operators need control and visibility of end-to-end system and video performance,” said Matt. “By combining a proven video platform with analytics, policy management features and a full range of client apps, including Android TV, with a universal managed Wi-Fi solution, operators are well-positioned to consistently delight customers.”



Kaon will present the value proposition and specifics of using a fielded implementation of Operator Tier Lite Android TV for Minerva 10. The presentation will include flipping fielded devices from other IP Video services and an overview of other key product features. Building on the market momentum for managed Wi-Fi, Kaon will also demonstrate how inclusion of IP Video into a Wi-Fi ecosystem can dramatically reduce trouble calls and time-to-resolve for managed STBs or unmanaged retail devices.



“To raise the bar, operators should expect a universal home network implementation that offers choice for managed Wi-Fi ecosystem across Access Networks and Tiers of Service,” said Eric. “Operators running Minerva or considering Minerva will benefit from an investment in a fully operational CPE ecosystem that Kaon can deliver today.”



About Minerva Networks

Minerva is the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of next-generation television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s solutions to power advanced entertainment services that delight millions of subscribers. Minerva enables operators and content providers to transform their video offerings and deliver unique experiences anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com



About Kaon

KAON is a technology leader in Pay-TV, broadband solutions, associated revenue-generating services, and home network devices including stand-alone managed Wi-Fi Access Point Routers, Wi-Fi Mesh Extenders, and Gateway devices featuring Mesh-compatible Wi-Fi combined with DOCSIS, PON, and DSL access network technologies. We ensure the connected home technology which enables consumers to simply change the way they experience entertainment and information within the home with the full line-up of innovative platforms and service solutions. KAON is well recognized by Tier 1 Operators in more than 90 countries. Headquartered in South Korea, KAON has global presence in over 24 countries including Germany, Norway, France, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, USA, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Japan, and others.



