Press Releases CloudWave Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from CloudWave: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: ettain health and CloudWave Partner to Provide Healthcare IT Solutions





This partnership joins two leading providers of healthcare solutions. CloudWave serves more than 600 hospitals with IT infrastructure, technical consulting, and managed services, and operates more than 125 hospital environments in the OpSus Healthcare Cloud and AWS. ettain health’s team of more than 500 consultants and employees provides healthcare IT talent and performance-focused solutions to over 1,000 healthcare customers.



Together, ettain health and CloudWave are uniquely positioned to assist hospitals with their critical technology, business, and patient care initiatives. This partnership joins experienced and knowledgeable technical, application, and project resources with proven infrastructure architectures and innovative managed cloud services to provide a full spectrum of services to support healthcare IT needs. The result is a powerful set of offerings with seamless IT and applications support, a streamlined “one contact/one contract” approach for all personalized services, competitive pricing, and unmatched expertise.



“The team at ettain health is excited to partner with CloudWave,” said Davin Juckett, President of ettain health, a division of ettain group. “Together, we bring expanded capabilities to the healthcare market at large. ettain health’s healthcare IT solutions and experience across all major EHRs, combined with CloudWave’s experience delivering innovative IT solutions, presents tremendous possibilities to our clients and consultants.”



“By joining forces with ettain health, CloudWave is looking forward to offering current and prospective healthcare customers a more comprehensive set of services and solutions. The value, depth of knowledge, and full spectrum of IT options that we’re able to offer as a team is exceptional. I’m excited to see the impact that our combined strengths will have on hospitals, enabling them to execute new IT strategies, optimize systems, improve operations, and save money,” said Erik Littlejohn, President and CEO of CloudWave.



About ettain health

ettain health, a division of ettain group, is led by business, technology, and clinical experts that support our customers in selecting, implementing, and optimizing their information technology investments. We are committed to providing customized solutions and connecting talent to meet critical needs of healthcare customers nationwide. We invest in knowing your facility, your team, and the culture paramount to your patient experience. With deep experience across Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH (certified MEDITECH Expanse consulting firm), and other major EHRs, ettain health is the partner you can trust to provide expertise, and deliver and manage top talent across the full spectrum of healthcare IT projects.



About CloudWave

CloudWave helps hospitals bring public, private, and cloud edge resources together into a single operating environment. Our OpSus Cloud Services deliver managed hosting, disaster recovery, systems management, security, backup, and archiving services to healthcare. Marlborough, MA, April 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ettain health and CloudWave are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership to provide a complete portfolio of consulting, talent, professional services, and IT solutions to the healthcare market. ettain health offers advisory, recruitment, and managed solutions for healthcare organizations. Combined with CloudWave’s expertise architecting and delivering multi-cloud solutions, the partnership offers hospitals a premier option to implement, operate, and optimize their IT systems with experienced, top-tier applications talent and engineering resources.This partnership joins two leading providers of healthcare solutions. CloudWave serves more than 600 hospitals with IT infrastructure, technical consulting, and managed services, and operates more than 125 hospital environments in the OpSus Healthcare Cloud and AWS. ettain health’s team of more than 500 consultants and employees provides healthcare IT talent and performance-focused solutions to over 1,000 healthcare customers.Together, ettain health and CloudWave are uniquely positioned to assist hospitals with their critical technology, business, and patient care initiatives. This partnership joins experienced and knowledgeable technical, application, and project resources with proven infrastructure architectures and innovative managed cloud services to provide a full spectrum of services to support healthcare IT needs. The result is a powerful set of offerings with seamless IT and applications support, a streamlined “one contact/one contract” approach for all personalized services, competitive pricing, and unmatched expertise.“The team at ettain health is excited to partner with CloudWave,” said Davin Juckett, President of ettain health, a division of ettain group. “Together, we bring expanded capabilities to the healthcare market at large. ettain health’s healthcare IT solutions and experience across all major EHRs, combined with CloudWave’s experience delivering innovative IT solutions, presents tremendous possibilities to our clients and consultants.”“By joining forces with ettain health, CloudWave is looking forward to offering current and prospective healthcare customers a more comprehensive set of services and solutions. The value, depth of knowledge, and full spectrum of IT options that we’re able to offer as a team is exceptional. I’m excited to see the impact that our combined strengths will have on hospitals, enabling them to execute new IT strategies, optimize systems, improve operations, and save money,” said Erik Littlejohn, President and CEO of CloudWave.About ettain healthettain health, a division of ettain group, is led by business, technology, and clinical experts that support our customers in selecting, implementing, and optimizing their information technology investments. We are committed to providing customized solutions and connecting talent to meet critical needs of healthcare customers nationwide. We invest in knowing your facility, your team, and the culture paramount to your patient experience. With deep experience across Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH (certified MEDITECH Expanse consulting firm), and other major EHRs, ettain health is the partner you can trust to provide expertise, and deliver and manage top talent across the full spectrum of healthcare IT projects. https://ettaingroup.com/ About CloudWaveCloudWave helps hospitals bring public, private, and cloud edge resources together into a single operating environment. Our OpSus Cloud Services deliver managed hosting, disaster recovery, systems management, security, backup, and archiving services to healthcare. www.gocloudwave.com Contact Information CloudWave

Christine Mellyn

877-991-1991



www.gocloudwave.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CloudWave