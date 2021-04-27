Innovation and Value Initiative to Hold Second Methods Summit to Drive Patient-Centered Value Assessment

Overall, the goal of IVI’s summit is to define an action agenda for patient-centered outcomes research and cost-effectiveness research by exploring patient outcomes, beyond traditional clinical factors, that represent important impacts to patients and must be accounted for in economic analyses. The summit will also inform and prioritize IVI’s future research agenda. Alexandria, VA, April 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Innovation and Value Initiative (IVI), an independent nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing patient-centric value assessment, today announced it will convene the second annual Methods Summit, a multi-stakeholder event to drive consensus on priority patient inputs, methods, and research that more fully represent the patient perspective in comparative effectiveness research and economic evaluations of health care interventions.The program, Designing Equitable Measures and Methods for Patient Priorities in Healthcare Value Assessment, is partially funded through a Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Award (# EAIN-21156). PCORI is an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010 to fund research that will provide patients, their caregivers, and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better-informed healthcare decisions.The three-part virtual summit series will take place in fall 2021. IVI and its partners will engage patient leaders and stakeholders across the health care landscape – including researchers, providers, and payers – to build consensus on how to define, collect, and use data that more fully represent the impacts on patients of disease and treatment options.This is IVI’s second summit funded through a PCORI Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Award. In February 2020, IVI’s inaugural Methods Summit, entitled, Defining Needs and Progress Toward Improving Methods in Value Assessment, participants addressed making value assessment more representative of patients’ lived experiences.“IVI’s first summit identified gaps in value assessment methods and ways to catalyze change,” said Jennifer Bright, IVI’s executive director. “This year we’ll evaluate and prioritize methods to define value in a patient-centered approach that reflects the full range of outcomes and patient experiences.”Specifically, summit participants will:- Evaluate current research that informs the conceptualization, collection, and use of patient-derived data on patient preferences, outcomes, and impacts- Prioritize and standardize target elements of patient inputs relevant to specific decision contexts- Prioritize methods research and other action needed to address gaps in the collection and use of data on patient inputs as part of patient-centered outcomes research (PCOR), comparative effectiveness research (CER), and value assessment- Define and empower best practice in the collection and use of patient inputs data on a large scaleOverall, the goal of IVI’s summit is to define an action agenda for patient-centered outcomes research and cost-effectiveness research by exploring patient outcomes, beyond traditional clinical factors, that represent important impacts to patients and must be accounted for in economic analyses. The summit will also inform and prioritize IVI’s future research agenda.