Logicube

Logicube Unveils New Website


Northridge, CA, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Logicube® Inc., the industry leader in digital forensic imaging and hard drive duplication technology, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned and intuitive website, http://www.Logicube.com.

Logicube’s website has been designed with customers, reseller partners, and client decision makers in mind, offering the ultimate user-friendly experience with a streamlined design, improved functionality, enhanced navigation, and helpful resources.

“As peerless leaders in technology and innovation in our market segment, we pride ourselves on responsiveness. From leading edge and high-quality products to order fulfillment lead-times and technical support, our priority is to respond to the needs of our clients. Our new website layout, coupled with our newly released 2021 product catalog, gives our customers a dynamic way to learn about our solutions. For the last several months, we have focused our creative energies on producing a user-centric site that features a clean design, and a responsive layout optimized for desktop, mobile and tablet devices. Additionally, we have integrated a new portal for our reseller partners containing essential and valuable material, catered to their specific needs exclusively,” said Farid Emrani, President-CEO of Logicube.

The effortless navigation and functional layout make it easy to learn about our products and to locate valuable information about our services.

Logicube encourages customers, partners, and new users to visit their easy-to-navigate website for news of product launches, new and exciting announcements, and views and reviews. For more information visit www.Logicube.com.
Logicube
