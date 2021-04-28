RPA to Host Virtual Continuing Education Seminar Trustee University for Missouri Plan Trustees

Press Releases Retirement Plan Advisors Press Release Share Blog

May 4 virtual event helps DC retirement committee members satisfy state's annual continuing education requirement.





Industry leaders will address timely issues for plan trustees, including:



- Compliance,

- Administration,

- Retirement plan structures,

- What’s legal in the state of Missouri, and

- How to create a Defined Benefit-like benefit in a Defined Contribution plan.



Retirement plan committee members who attend the single-day seminar fulfill Missouri’s mandated trustee education requirement.



“More and more working Americans are worried about being able to retire comfortably. And retirement plan trustees are charged with helping find the solution,” said RPA President Joshua Schwartz. “As the range of investment solutions grows ever more varied and complex, it’s critical for plan trustees to stay on top of current trends and market innovations to meet their fiduciary obligations. Trustee University meets this need while providing plan trustees and committee members the opportunity to satisfy their annual Missouri continuing education requirement.”



RPA’s Trustee University will be led by Missouri-based RPA Financial Advisors Jim Ladlie and Charles (Andy) Trachsel.



About Retirement Plan Advisors:

Justin Brink

312-701-1100



www.retirementplanadvisors.com



