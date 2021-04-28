PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases

 
Retirement Plan Advisors

RPA to Host Virtual Continuing Education Seminar Trustee University for Missouri Plan Trustees


May 4 virtual event helps DC retirement committee members satisfy state’s annual continuing education requirement.

St. Louis, MO, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Retirement Plan Advisors (RPA) will host Trustee University virtually on May 4, 2021. Trustee University is a biannual seminar for Missouri-based trustees of defined contribution retirement plans.

Industry leaders will address timely issues for plan trustees, including:

- Compliance,
- Administration,
- Retirement plan structures,
- What’s legal in the state of Missouri, and
- How to create a Defined Benefit-like benefit in a Defined Contribution plan.

Retirement plan committee members who attend the single-day seminar fulfill Missouri’s mandated trustee education requirement.

“More and more working Americans are worried about being able to retire comfortably. And retirement plan trustees are charged with helping find the solution,” said RPA President Joshua Schwartz. “As the range of investment solutions grows ever more varied and complex, it’s critical for plan trustees to stay on top of current trends and market innovations to meet their fiduciary obligations. Trustee University meets this need while providing plan trustees and committee members the opportunity to satisfy their annual Missouri continuing education requirement.”

RPA’s Trustee University will be led by Missouri-based RPA Financial Advisors Jim Ladlie and Charles (Andy) Trachsel.

About Retirement Plan Advisors:
A federally registered investment adviser, Retirement Plan Advisors (RPA) specializes in providing plan design, consulting services, and investment advice to public sector employers and employees. Headquartered in Chicago, RPA proudly serves 650+ plans, with more than 71,000 participants and $4.6 billion in assets.
Contact Information
Retirement Plan Advisors
Justin Brink
312-701-1100
Contact
www.retirementplanadvisors.com

