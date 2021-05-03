Press Releases Securely Built Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Securely Built: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Securely Built Releases, "Alicia Connected: The Big Gift," Helping Kids and Parents Safely Navigate Through a Digital World





Alicia has finally entered a new world of technology when her parents give her a tablet for her birthday. She has watched and listened to her friends, who have already been enjoying the games and apps in a connected world that Alicia has yet to experience. Until now. But using technology can bring a set of challenges that are new to both Alicia and her parents. Understanding the different apps and games and how to use them properly can be tricky. Will Alicia know how to use it in a way that is fun and allows her to connect with her friends while being safe and secure? Both she and her parents will face the excitement and challenges together as she jumps headfirst into using her new tablet.



Alicia Connected: The Big Gift was inspired by Fisher’s desire to make children aware of the dangers that kids face online and help them learn how to properly navigate the challenges imposed by a digital world.



“I saw an opportunity to take my knowledge of the cybersecurity field and experience raising my own digital native to put together a series about children growing up in the digital age,” said Fisher. “Technology is ever-evolving, and parents are often struggling to keep up with trends and ways to ensure their children are staying safe online.”



Through this engaging, relatable, and easy-to-understand story - which cleverly weaves in subtle security and privacy concepts - Fisher hopes to teach kids how to stay safe and secure.



“Through Alicia’s journey, readers will see the different issues that put Alicia’s security and privacy at risk,” said Fisher. “More importantly, readers will see how Alicia, her family, and friends are able to learn lessons on staying safe while using technology.”



Fisher has spent decades in the computer engineering field, with the last 10 years in cybersecurity as a leader, speaker, and instructor. His passion has been to take complex security topics and make them simple and easy to understand. He holds several security certifications and teaches cybersecurity at Temple University, where he is also an external advisory board member to the cybersecurity program. Alicia Connected: The Big Gift is the first book in the Alicia Connected series.



Follow Fisher on Facebook at @aliciaconnected and on Instagram at @aliciaconnectedseries. Learn more about the book at aliciaconnected.com.



To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information regarding Alicia Connected: The Big Gift, please contact Aly Bourque at aly@forewordpublicity.com or Lori Orlinsky at lori@forewordpublicity.com.



Alicia Connected: The Big Gift (ISBN: 978-0578685588) is published by Securely Built and is available online with the following retailers: Amazon, Barnes & Noble.



About Foreword Publicity

Foreword Publicity is a full-service PR and marketing firm co-founded by multi-award winning, bestselling authors, Alysson Bourque and Lori Orlinsky. Foreword Publicity specializes in custom book PR campaigns with combined strategies in marketing, sales, and branding. Learn more at forewordpublicity.com. Philadelphia, PA, May 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Foreword Publicity announces the release of "Alicia Connected: The Big Gift," written by Derek Fisher, with illustrations by Heather Workman.Alicia has finally entered a new world of technology when her parents give her a tablet for her birthday. She has watched and listened to her friends, who have already been enjoying the games and apps in a connected world that Alicia has yet to experience. Until now. But using technology can bring a set of challenges that are new to both Alicia and her parents. Understanding the different apps and games and how to use them properly can be tricky. Will Alicia know how to use it in a way that is fun and allows her to connect with her friends while being safe and secure? Both she and her parents will face the excitement and challenges together as she jumps headfirst into using her new tablet.Alicia Connected: The Big Gift was inspired by Fisher’s desire to make children aware of the dangers that kids face online and help them learn how to properly navigate the challenges imposed by a digital world.“I saw an opportunity to take my knowledge of the cybersecurity field and experience raising my own digital native to put together a series about children growing up in the digital age,” said Fisher. “Technology is ever-evolving, and parents are often struggling to keep up with trends and ways to ensure their children are staying safe online.”Through this engaging, relatable, and easy-to-understand story - which cleverly weaves in subtle security and privacy concepts - Fisher hopes to teach kids how to stay safe and secure.“Through Alicia’s journey, readers will see the different issues that put Alicia’s security and privacy at risk,” said Fisher. “More importantly, readers will see how Alicia, her family, and friends are able to learn lessons on staying safe while using technology.”Fisher has spent decades in the computer engineering field, with the last 10 years in cybersecurity as a leader, speaker, and instructor. His passion has been to take complex security topics and make them simple and easy to understand. He holds several security certifications and teaches cybersecurity at Temple University, where he is also an external advisory board member to the cybersecurity program. Alicia Connected: The Big Gift is the first book in the Alicia Connected series.Follow Fisher on Facebook at @aliciaconnected and on Instagram at @aliciaconnectedseries. Learn more about the book at aliciaconnected.com.To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information regarding Alicia Connected: The Big Gift, please contact Aly Bourque at aly@forewordpublicity.com or Lori Orlinsky at lori@forewordpublicity.com.Alicia Connected: The Big Gift (ISBN: 978-0578685588) is published by Securely Built and is available online with the following retailers: Amazon, Barnes & Noble.About Foreword PublicityForeword Publicity is a full-service PR and marketing firm co-founded by multi-award winning, bestselling authors, Alysson Bourque and Lori Orlinsky. Foreword Publicity specializes in custom book PR campaigns with combined strategies in marketing, sales, and branding. Learn more at forewordpublicity.com. Contact Information Securely Built

Derek Fisher

610-858-1971



securelybuilt.com

Attached Files PDF Version of Press Release Filename: DerekFisherPressRelease.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Securely Built