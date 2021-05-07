Press Releases Alisha Liston Music Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Alisha Liston Music: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Alisha Liston Releases Music to Help Youth Cope





Hourglass is a song about persevering through difficult situations whether it's dealing with a broken relationship, loss of a loved one or just making it through finals week. It's about knowing no matter what you are going through that emotional pain/grief doesn't last forever. Healing takes time, and eventually the storm will pass.



Alisha's main genre is pop, but she likes to incorporate elements from other genres such as: electronic, alternative rock, singer/songwriter, and musical theatre. Hourglass, for example, uses clocks and other elements to give it a bit of a gothic rock feel.



Alisha writes music about the feelings and experiences she's had in hopes to help others (especially teens) grow and persevere through life's difficulties.



Stylistically, Alisha loves painting pictures with vivid lyrics to enhance the emotional journey for her audience. She connects at an emotional level bringing to them an understanding, while comforting them with words of encouragement even through they may be feeling lost and alone. She wants her audience to know it's okay to hurt, and the pain you may be feeling today won't last forever. She hopes her music will be to others, what others' music has been to her - a source of hope, understanding, strength and inspiration.



While Alisha writes music from a teenager's point of view, she's found her music appeals to all age-groups.



About Beautiful Illusion

Beautiful Illusion is the title of Alisha's first EP. It is due to release in August 2021. Beautiful Illusion will consist of six (6) songs, plus a bonus track. The tempos and instruments range from fast-paced dance beats, to acoustic ballads, all encompassed in a vintage dreamlike fantasy theme.



About Alisha Liston

Alisha Liston is a (soon to be 13-year old) singer, songwriter, actress and aerialist who was born and raised in Southern California. Alisha has been singing for as long as she can remember, and music has always been her go-to. During her tween years, Alisha found it challenging to find age-appropriate music she could relate to. This inspired her to start writing music that speaks to young people and the challenges of that age group.



To date, Alisha has co-written and released four singles, and is currently working on her first EP titled; Beautiful Illusion due out in August 2021. She will release a few of the songs from her EP as singles beginning in early May.



You can listen to Alisha's music on her website at



YouTube: AlishaListon

Instagram: @alishaliston

Facebook: @alishalistonmusic



For more information, contact Susan @ 949-922-5458 or susan@alishalistomusic.com Orange County, CA, May 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Alisha Liston releases Hourglass, the first song on her upcoming EP, to streaming media.Hourglass is a song about persevering through difficult situations whether it's dealing with a broken relationship, loss of a loved one or just making it through finals week. It's about knowing no matter what you are going through that emotional pain/grief doesn't last forever. Healing takes time, and eventually the storm will pass.Alisha's main genre is pop, but she likes to incorporate elements from other genres such as: electronic, alternative rock, singer/songwriter, and musical theatre. Hourglass, for example, uses clocks and other elements to give it a bit of a gothic rock feel.Alisha writes music about the feelings and experiences she's had in hopes to help others (especially teens) grow and persevere through life's difficulties.Stylistically, Alisha loves painting pictures with vivid lyrics to enhance the emotional journey for her audience. She connects at an emotional level bringing to them an understanding, while comforting them with words of encouragement even through they may be feeling lost and alone. She wants her audience to know it's okay to hurt, and the pain you may be feeling today won't last forever. She hopes her music will be to others, what others' music has been to her - a source of hope, understanding, strength and inspiration.While Alisha writes music from a teenager's point of view, she's found her music appeals to all age-groups.About Beautiful IllusionBeautiful Illusion is the title of Alisha's first EP. It is due to release in August 2021. Beautiful Illusion will consist of six (6) songs, plus a bonus track. The tempos and instruments range from fast-paced dance beats, to acoustic ballads, all encompassed in a vintage dreamlike fantasy theme.About Alisha ListonAlisha Liston is a (soon to be 13-year old) singer, songwriter, actress and aerialist who was born and raised in Southern California. Alisha has been singing for as long as she can remember, and music has always been her go-to. During her tween years, Alisha found it challenging to find age-appropriate music she could relate to. This inspired her to start writing music that speaks to young people and the challenges of that age group.To date, Alisha has co-written and released four singles, and is currently working on her first EP titled; Beautiful Illusion due out in August 2021. She will release a few of the songs from her EP as singles beginning in early May.You can listen to Alisha's music on her website at https://www.alishalistonmusic.com Her music is also available on most streaming music platforms including Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube Music.YouTube: AlishaListonInstagram: @alishalistonFacebook: @alishalistonmusicFor more information, contact Susan @ 949-922-5458 or susan@alishalistomusic.com Contact Information Alisha Liston Music

Susan Leisten

949-922-5458



www.alishalistonmusic.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Alisha Liston Music