NJ Realtor Company Offers Free Home Valuations

Haddonfield Real Estate Agency Offers Free Home Valuations due to Increased Demand for Housing





“We are representing tons of buyers looking for new homes in South Jersey and we are regularly being outbid by 20 to 50 thousand dollars, even when we are offering over asking price. Its insane,” says Joseph Rocco, broker of record at AM Realty Advisors in Haddonfield New Jersey.



In light of the lack of home inventory on the market, AM Realty Advisors, which is a boutique real estate agency located on Kings Highway in Haddonfield, NJ, is now offering free home valuations through its technology platform on its



“One of the ways to stop the increase in home prices is to increase the supply of new homes for sale, so we are offering a free technology platform on our website which will quickly value a homeowner’s property so that they know what their home is worth in this market, hopefully encouraging them to list their home for sale,” said Joseph Rocco, who was reached by phone.



Why Your Home’s Value Matters



- Investment value: When your home increases in value, your net worth increases (i.e. the more your home is worth, the more you are worth)

- Borrowing power: If the value of your home increases significantly, you’ll have a lot more leeway when it comes to taking out a home equity line of credit, or HELOC to pay for expenses like a an addition to your home, a car or education for your kids.

- Resell value: If you are thinking about selling your home, you may want to consider doing so while the market is white hot.

- Estate planning: Finally, knowing your home’s value can be important when it comes to estate and elder law care planning as well.



Joseph Rocco

856-466-1066



amrealtyadvisors.com

