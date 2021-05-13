Farmers Group Inc. Sued by Alleged Victims of California Fire

A 90 year-old widow and her daughter, alleged victims of the Camp fire in Paradise, California, have filed a lawsuit against Farmers Insurance and Gordon Rees Scully and Mansukhani for allegedly trying to prevent their chosen attorney from representing them.





According to the lawsuit, Edna Gleason, 94, and Liza Sims, her daughter, lost everything in the Camp Fire that devastated the community of Paradise, California, in 2018. Their struggle for survival, and the brave rescue of her mother by Ms. Sims, is graphically depicted in the following news segment:



https://www.kcra.com/article/daylight-reveals-scope-of-camp-fire-destruction/24888944



Ms. Sims and her mother became homeless refugees, and were embraced by the town folk of Gardnerville, Nevada. A local Nevada licensed lawyer with significant experience in fire cases, William D. McCann, Esq. took on their case, assisted by prominent California lawyer, Jane Luciano. Esq.



Farmers Insurance, allegedly left Ms. Sims without coverage for her personal and business property located in her Mother's home at the time of the fire, was originally sued in Butte County.



Farmers Insurance Company, acting through insurance defense firm - Gordon Rees Scully and Mansukhani - allegedly tried to throw these lawyers for mother/daughter out of the case so they would have no representation against Farmers and PG and E.



