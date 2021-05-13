PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
William D. McCann, Esquire

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from William D. McCann, Esquire: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Farmers Group Inc. Sued by Alleged Victims of California Fire


A 90 year-old widow and her daughter, alleged victims of the Camp fire in Paradise, California, have filed a lawsuit against Farmers Insurance and Gordon Rees Scully and Mansukhani for allegedly trying to prevent their chosen attorney from representing them.

Minden, NV, May 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A Gardnerville, Nevada, widow and her daughter have sued Farmers Insurance Company and its insurance defense firm, Gordon Rees Scully and Mansukhani for allegedly engaging in oppressive and bad faith tactics in trying to remove prominent trial attorney William D. McCann from representing them against Farmers and PG and E in Butte County Superior Court, California.

According to the lawsuit, Edna Gleason, 94, and Liza Sims, her daughter, lost everything in the Camp Fire that devastated the community of Paradise, California, in 2018. Their struggle for survival, and the brave rescue of her mother by Ms. Sims, is graphically depicted in the following news segment:

https://www.kcra.com/article/daylight-reveals-scope-of-camp-fire-destruction/24888944

Ms. Sims and her mother became homeless refugees, and were embraced by the town folk of Gardnerville, Nevada. A local Nevada licensed lawyer with significant experience in fire cases, William D. McCann, Esq. took on their case, assisted by prominent California lawyer, Jane Luciano. Esq.

Farmers Insurance, allegedly left Ms. Sims without coverage for her personal and business property located in her Mother's home at the time of the fire, was originally sued in Butte County.

Farmers Insurance Company, acting through insurance defense firm - Gordon Rees Scully and Mansukhani - allegedly tried to throw these lawyers for mother/daughter out of the case so they would have no representation against Farmers and PG and E.

The lawsuit, which is on file in Douglas County, seeks damages for insurance bad faith and substantial punitive damages against Farmers and this law firm. The case is: Sims v. Farmers (9th Judicial District State of Nevada 2021)
Contact Information
Jane Luciano, Esquire
Jane Luciano, Esq.
925-216-6039
Contact
wdmccann@gmail.com
Attached Files
Endorsed File Copy Sims v. Farmers
Filename: EndorseFilesSimsvFarmers.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from William D. McCann, Esquire
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help