Superior Van & Mobility Celebrates New State-of-the-Art Facility with Ribbon Cutting

Email: Lexington, KY, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Superior Van & Mobility, a Kentucky based family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle dealer, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their newer 761 E. New Circle Rd., Lexington, KY 40505 location yesterday. It was held in conjunction with The Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Inc. to help celebrate this momentous occasion.Superior’s business philosophy is to give customers the best possible experience. “Having outgrown our last space, the building purchase and renovation was necessary to continue to provide our customers with a great service experience,” according to co-owner and President Sam Cook. “Our new location is just a mile from the previous location and offers more showroom space for our customers to try out a van indoors and out of the heat, rain and cold. We also offer a more comfortable waiting room and space where customers call pull their vehicles directly into our shop when they arrive for service.” With the expansion, Superior has added service offers including oil changes, tire rotations and a handful of other preventative maintenance services in addition to their mobility equipment installations and repairs.Celebrating 45 years of business in 2021, Superior is the largest family-owned and operated mobility dealer in the United States. Superior offers customers a unique “no haggle” sales model focused on providing an experience that is, “as simple and as stress-free as possible”. “We treat people the way we would want to be treated” says Sam Cook. “We have an opportunity every day to change peoples’ lives, and that’s not something everyone can say about what they do for a living. Our Mobility Consultants do not work on commission, and this ensures our customers get honest and upfront feedback about their best and most affordable mobility options. We have a true passion for helping people regain their independence.”Superior Van & Mobility provides new and used wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility seating options, hand controls, scooter and wheelchair lifts, and other driving aids, all of which meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Each Superior location is certified by the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) and supports and advocates with local community groups to promote disability awareness. Superior Van & Mobility’s sixteen sales and service centers are located throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Eastern Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida, and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.SuperiorVan.com Corporate Headquarters - 1506 Lake Shore Court, Louisville, KY 40223Contact: Dawn Dodson, Director of Business DevelopmentCompany: Superior Van & MobilityDirect: 317.464.7111Email: ddodson@superiorvan.com Contact Information Superior Van and Mobility

