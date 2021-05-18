Aberdeen Advisors Welcomes Jud Parker to Its Mergers & Acquisitions Team

Press Releases Aberdeen Advisors, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Former Business Owner and Private Banker, Jud Parker, Joins Aberdeen Advisors' Mergers & Acquisitions Team





"His experience as a technology business owner, advisor within a family office, and banker with a global asset management firm makes Jud an ideal fit for our Firm," commented Emery Ellinger, Aberdeen's CEO. "His unique perspective of all phases of the business lifecycle will serve Aberdeen clients well."



"I chose Aberdeen because of their outstanding reputation and the entrepreneurial culture of the Firm," added Jud Parker. "Joining the Aberdeen team feels like the right next step in my career, and I look forward to guiding business owners as they monetize their life's work and secure their future."



Prior to joining the Aberdeen team, Jud was a Private Banker with JP Morgan, Director of Business Development for a multi-family family office, and Managing Partner of an eDiscovery business, a high growth legal technology firm which he founded in 2006 and sold in 2011.



Jud has over 25 years of experience in executive leadership positions across large financial institutions, middle market software and consulting services companies in New York and San Francisco, as well as a startup technology business. He returned home to Tampa in 2005 and remains committed to the long term, sustainable growth of the Tampa Bay community.



Saint Petersburg, FL, May 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Aberdeen Advisors, a leading Florida-based mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jud Parker to its expanding advisory team. Building on the M & A momentum of the last quarter of 2020, consistently high valuations with relatively low interest rates, and the uncertainty around the increase in the capital gains tax, Aberdeen Advisors is anticipating an extremely robust year with continued expansion throughout its service region.

Wendy AndrewsFine

813-404-0471



https://aberdeenadvisors.com



