David Scott Joins Meadows Bank as Regional President in Arizona

“David’s strong collaboration, communication and community service, along with his successful track record of growing market share will be a tremendous asset to Meadows Bank,” said Arvind Menon, president and chief executive officer of Meadows Bank. “We look forward to David leading our Arizona team to help our customers grow and thrive.”



David previously served as a Director in Bank of the West/BNP Paribas’ commercial banking office in Phoenix. Prior to that, he was a Vice President at JPMorgan Chase Bank’s Middle Market Banking Group for 12 years. In that capacity, David served as a commercial banker covering markets in Southern California, Arizona, and the southeast United States.



“I’m excited to join an amazing team here at Meadows Bank,” said David. “We have a strong and vibrant group of business leaders here in Arizona that value having a partnership with a bank that earns their trust, supports their growth, and makes a positive impact on the community. At Meadows Bank, those values are at the core of what we do.”



David received an MBA in Finance and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana. David is the prior chairman of the board of Junior Achievement in north Louisiana, and currently enjoys volunteering and community service.



About Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank is a full-service community bank committed to valued partnerships with our clients. Our relationship-based approach to banking focuses on making decisions locally, close to our clients. The bank offers a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Reno, NV; Pahrump, NV and Phoenix, AZ. For more information on the bank and its products and services please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank.



Media Contact: Jennifer Hall, jehall@meadowsbank.com; (702) 471-2004 Las Vegas, NV, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Meadows Bank announced today that David Scott has joined Meadows Bank as the Regional President in Arizona. David brings 18 years of commercial banking experience to his role overseeing the expansion of Meadows Bank's commercial banking operations in the state.

