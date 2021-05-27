Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Manta Island Resort Press Release

Receive press releases from Manta Island Resort: By Email RSS Feeds: Manta Island Resort Opens in Belize

Introducing the newest addition to the Coco Plum Island Resort family, Manta Island Resort. Situated on 12 acres and located on Glover’s Reef Atoll, a marine reserve and world heritage site off the southern coast of Belize.

Glover's Reef, Belize, May 27, 2021 --(



The island resort houses nine octagonally shaped private oceanfront cabanas, 2 two-bedroom overwater reef villas, an open-air restaurant and bar with an infinity pool which has as its view the Caribbean Sea, and spa. Manta Island Resort celebrates a love for barefoot luxury and highly personalized service.



Kimberly Castillo, the resort’s marketing director said, “We keep hearing from guests who have visited one of our other resort properties in the past that they long to return to the low-stress, adventure-filled environment of Belize and we have specifically designed this property to capture that sensibility.”



Standard-setting COVID Safety Measures



When the Belize tourism industry adopted guest welfare and safety measures in 2020, resorts were asked to take Herculean measures to maintain the nation’s low virus numbers and keep visitors safe. A Gold Standard was established for every property and the international airport put into practice their own thorough testing measures for arrivals.



As the nation slowly reopened to tourists, that rating literally became the gold standard for properties and consumers eager to escape to a safe resort. With the opening of Manta Island Resort under these stringent practices, even a protocol for testing guests before they re-enter the U.S. has been put into place, so no detail is left to chance before, during, and after a guest’s stay.



What Guests Can Expect



In addition to safety and curated service, Manta Island Resort’s all-inclusive packages include everything required for a stay on a completely self-contained island. Included in each package is a private oceanfront cabana, all meals and snacks, local in-country air transfers, boat transfers from the mainland on arrival and departure days, unlimited local beverages, a group snorkeling tour, unlimited water sports activities, and all taxes and resort fees.



“But we know that not every guest wants to stick to a rigid schedule,” adds Castillo, “which is why we help visitors customize their sojourn by making available add-ons and à la carte perks such as fishing trips, dives, snorkeling, sunset cruises, etc.”



Manta Island is located approximately 36 miles off the coast of Southern Belize.



Address: Glover’s Reef Atoll, Belize



Accommodations: 2 two-bedroom overwater reef villas (max occupancy: 6 persons per villa) 9 cabanas (max occupancy: 3 persons per cabana)



Common areas: lobby, spa, infinity pool



Food and drink: Black Coral al fresco restaurant and bar with rooftop dining, open everyday for breakfast (7am-9am), lunch (12am – 2pm), and dinner (6pm – 8:30pm)



Water sports equipment: kayaks, snorkel gear, stand up paddleboards & small Hobie cat



Resort bookings: Low season rates, $470.00 USD per person per night in private cabana



Minimum stay: 4 nights



Arrivals on: Wednesdays/Saturdays Glover's Reef, Belize, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Belize, a country famed for its plethora of bucket lists diving and snorkeling sites, welcomes a new private island resort situated on 12 acres, located on Glover’s Reef Atoll, a marine reserve and world heritage site off the southern coast of Belize. The resort opened earlier this year.The island resort houses nine octagonally shaped private oceanfront cabanas, 2 two-bedroom overwater reef villas, an open-air restaurant and bar with an infinity pool which has as its view the Caribbean Sea, and spa. Manta Island Resort celebrates a love for barefoot luxury and highly personalized service.Kimberly Castillo, the resort’s marketing director said, “We keep hearing from guests who have visited one of our other resort properties in the past that they long to return to the low-stress, adventure-filled environment of Belize and we have specifically designed this property to capture that sensibility.”Standard-setting COVID Safety MeasuresWhen the Belize tourism industry adopted guest welfare and safety measures in 2020, resorts were asked to take Herculean measures to maintain the nation’s low virus numbers and keep visitors safe. A Gold Standard was established for every property and the international airport put into practice their own thorough testing measures for arrivals.As the nation slowly reopened to tourists, that rating literally became the gold standard for properties and consumers eager to escape to a safe resort. With the opening of Manta Island Resort under these stringent practices, even a protocol for testing guests before they re-enter the U.S. has been put into place, so no detail is left to chance before, during, and after a guest’s stay.What Guests Can ExpectIn addition to safety and curated service, Manta Island Resort’s all-inclusive packages include everything required for a stay on a completely self-contained island. Included in each package is a private oceanfront cabana, all meals and snacks, local in-country air transfers, boat transfers from the mainland on arrival and departure days, unlimited local beverages, a group snorkeling tour, unlimited water sports activities, and all taxes and resort fees.“But we know that not every guest wants to stick to a rigid schedule,” adds Castillo, “which is why we help visitors customize their sojourn by making available add-ons and à la carte perks such as fishing trips, dives, snorkeling, sunset cruises, etc.”Manta Island is located approximately 36 miles off the coast of Southern Belize.Address: Glover’s Reef Atoll, BelizeAccommodations: 2 two-bedroom overwater reef villas (max occupancy: 6 persons per villa) 9 cabanas (max occupancy: 3 persons per cabana)Common areas: lobby, spa, infinity poolFood and drink: Black Coral al fresco restaurant and bar with rooftop dining, open everyday for breakfast (7am-9am), lunch (12am – 2pm), and dinner (6pm – 8:30pm)Water sports equipment: kayaks, snorkel gear, stand up paddleboards & small Hobie catResort bookings: Low season rates, $470.00 USD per person per night in private cabanaMinimum stay: 4 nightsArrivals on: Wednesdays/Saturdays Contact Information Manta Island Resort

Kimberly Castillo

1-800-408-8224



https://www.mantaislandresort.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Manta Island Resort Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend