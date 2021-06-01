Fine Art and Antiques River Oaks Auction

Houston, TX, June 01, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Lewis & Maese Auctions will host The Woods’ Sprawling River Oaks Estate Auction
at 1505 Sawyer St. Houston, TX 77007 on June 26, 2021, featuring incredible antique furnishings from Harper's Antiques in New Orleans, Kills Antiques and Hearts Gallery. Mr. Woods was employed at Baker Hughes, one of the world's largest oil field services companies, for over 50 years and served as the CEO for many of them. The estate is being auctioned in its entirety. It consists of the finest sculptural art, oil paintings, French antiques, palatial hand-woven rugs, cut crystal, sterling silver pieces and porcelain to name a few.
Lewis & Maese Auction will be welcoming a live auction audience for the first time since before the pandemic. Guest will enjoy $2 pizza slices and an open bar while bidding alongside prestigious Houstonians alike. Live online bidding is also available on LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Online auction catalogs will be available after June 9, 2021.
In-House Preview is scheduled Wednesday - Friday, June 23 - 25 from 10 AM - 5 PM
Online Video Preview is available today on Lewis & Maese Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/125186324178724/videos/815990775694923/
Highlights include: an antique inlaid French writing desk with gilt bronze mounts, a Theodore Alexander dining table that seats 12, crystal chandeliers and sconce lighting, 18th C. French marble top gilded console tables, complete Baccarat tantalus, 1880's calamander wood console table, bronze sculptures, Fortuny upholstered furnishings, 1850's turtle back center table with gilt bronze mounts, wonderful bronze baroque sconces, a grand piano, 18th C. Chippendale partners desk, Biedermeier burled chestnut furniture, patio furnishings and accessories, garden statuary and so much more.
“The home was original decorated by Cannon Wells and was a John Stobb House, also belonging to Bob Smith then Roy Hofheinz and then Janette and Jim Woods.” – Earnest Maese, Auction Partner
Gather your friends for an evening of socializing over food, wine and antiques. Or visit the auction alone so you can focus on finding the perfect pieces for your home. Lewis & Maese auctions are entertaining and offer a special kind of shopping experience you will truly enjoy.
