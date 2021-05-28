Acquire Hosts Regional Leader's Meetings

Press Releases Acquire Press Release Share Blog

As the country began moving forward with positive news of vaccinations and businesses reopening, the Acquire management team began plans to host two leadership meetings. The Regional Leader's Meetings brought together the industry leaders to learn, network, and share ideas on how to grow and strengthen the business climate within their cities.



The theme of the conference was “driving change together,” with the goal of celebrating the growth of industry leaders over the past year who drove change in the workplace.



Networking Dinner



To kick off the two-day event, a reward dinner was hosted in Raleigh and Richmond for some of the industry's well-deserved top performers and CEOs from the east coast region.



At the Raleigh, NC Regional Meeting, a private dinner was hosted by CEO and National Consultant, Zack Schuch at Raleigh's famous Angus Barn.



In Richmond, VA Senior Director of Operations, Grant Gulledge, hosted a private dinner at Julep's Southern Cuisine.



"What really stuck with me from the [Raleigh] Leader's Meeting was hearing one of the speaker's say, 'Habits over Results,' because good habits will breed the results you want." - Andrew, Corporate Trainer



Meeting

While some aspects of leadership remain the same, the organizations that focus on the new leadership skills needed - such as motivation, self-awareness, empathy, and empowerment - will hold a competitive edge.



Topics ranged from management styles, client acquisition, professional branding, recruiting, goal-setting, and leadership development.



Despite how quickly the meetings started and ended, they look forward to the next Regional Meetings in August.



Reem Al-Juraid

(919) 817-1418



acquireraleigh.com

