Press Releases Daytoon, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Daytoon, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: World’s Top Spirit Bottle Designers at Blue Shark Vodka Launch Special-Edition Pride Month Label





Blue Shark Vodka released its Be Colorful bottle featuring the vodka’s signature underwater artwork, Blue Shark and a Pride flag with the message, “Love” imposed inside. The coral reef at the bottom of the seascape is adorned with rainbow colors.



All profits from the limited-edition series will go to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN.) The organization works to end bullying and harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity in K-12 schools.



The 750ml bottle is both slender and alluring. A total of 3,000 bottles were bottles and released in this limited-edition series, available exclusively through spirit distributors Goldwater Trading Company in Las Vegas, Nevada.



“Our special-edition Be Colorful bottles are truly a work of art,” said Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist. “Our artist has created a beautiful visual of the vibrant and colorful life under the sea and the spirit of the Blue Shark. We want to spread a message of love during Pride Month and ask others to ‘Be Colorful.’ When we are free to be who we really are and love who we truly love, the world is a more colorful place.”



Original plans were to release the commemorative Blue Shark Vodka “Be Colorful” bottle in North Carolina, but due to COVID-19 warehouse space restrictions, the state Alcohol Beverage Control board has temporarily halted limited-time offers (LTOs) until September. Accordingly, Blue Shark Vodka will exclusively distribute this bottle from its West Coast hub in Nevada.



About Blue Shark Vodka

Blue Shark Vodka is a family-owned spirits company on a mission to preserve and protect the sharks swimming up North Carolina’s coast and beyond. The sweet corn mash that goes into each small batch of vodka is behind the success of it being the world’s smoothest vodka. Blue Shark Vodka is currently available in all North Carolina ABC stores in both 750mL bottles and 1.5L bottles.



Learn more at BlueSharkVodka.com. Wrightsville Beach, NC, May 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- After taking home the top prize at the 2021 SIP Awards for package design series, the world’s top-rated spirit bottle designers at Blue Shark Vodka released a limited-edition Pride Month label.Blue Shark Vodka released its Be Colorful bottle featuring the vodka’s signature underwater artwork, Blue Shark and a Pride flag with the message, “Love” imposed inside. The coral reef at the bottom of the seascape is adorned with rainbow colors.All profits from the limited-edition series will go to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN.) The organization works to end bullying and harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity in K-12 schools.The 750ml bottle is both slender and alluring. A total of 3,000 bottles were bottles and released in this limited-edition series, available exclusively through spirit distributors Goldwater Trading Company in Las Vegas, Nevada.“Our special-edition Be Colorful bottles are truly a work of art,” said Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist. “Our artist has created a beautiful visual of the vibrant and colorful life under the sea and the spirit of the Blue Shark. We want to spread a message of love during Pride Month and ask others to ‘Be Colorful.’ When we are free to be who we really are and love who we truly love, the world is a more colorful place.”Original plans were to release the commemorative Blue Shark Vodka “Be Colorful” bottle in North Carolina, but due to COVID-19 warehouse space restrictions, the state Alcohol Beverage Control board has temporarily halted limited-time offers (LTOs) until September. Accordingly, Blue Shark Vodka will exclusively distribute this bottle from its West Coast hub in Nevada.About Blue Shark VodkaBlue Shark Vodka is a family-owned spirits company on a mission to preserve and protect the sharks swimming up North Carolina’s coast and beyond. The sweet corn mash that goes into each small batch of vodka is behind the success of it being the world’s smoothest vodka. Blue Shark Vodka is currently available in all North Carolina ABC stores in both 750mL bottles and 1.5L bottles.Learn more at BlueSharkVodka.com. Contact Information Daytoon Distributors, Inc.

Mark Bloomquist

336-420-8060



www.daytoon.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Daytoon, Inc.