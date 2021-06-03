Therapist Develops a Self-Care Guide Tailored to Meet the Unique Needs of Black Women

Press Releases Awakening Change Counseling Services... Press Release Share Blog

Tiffany M. Jenkins is the founder of Awakening Change Counseling Services LLC located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. As a licensed therapist, Tiffany’s work centers around individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma and/or substance use. When not in the therapist’s seat, Tiffany enjoys public speaking, facilitating workshops, and working with supervisors and managers to improve leadership outcomes through her innovative coaching curriculum. Cherry Hill, NJ, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Awakening Change Counseling Services LLC founder, Tiffany M Jenkins has developed a self-care guide to address the unique needs of Black Women. The book entitled “Reclaiming My Time: A Black Woman’s Guide to Self-Care” is now available for pre-order now ahead of the July 30th release.The activities and information contained in “Reclaiming My Time: A Black Woman’s Guide to Self-Care” are for Black Women who identify as the “strong one.” The one who is always available for her friends and family, but finds few (if any) safe spaces to unpack her own "stuff." This is not your typical self-help book. It is a combination of evidence-based tools and information delivered in an upfront, down to earth, sister girl tone to help you to reclaim your time.Tiffany chose to create “Reclaiming My Time: A Black Woman’s Guide to Self-Care” after listening to her clients repeatedly attempt to uphold the strong Black woman stereotype - even when it was literally killing them. She has carefully curated activities and information that will empower Black Women to take better care of themselves so that they can leave a better legacy for those they love. For more information about the services and expertise Tiffany offers and for copies of the book, visit www.awakeningchange.org AboutTiffany M. Jenkins is the founder of Awakening Change Counseling Services LLC located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. As a licensed therapist, Tiffany’s work centers around individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma and/or substance use. When not in the therapist’s seat, Tiffany enjoys public speaking, facilitating workshops, and working with supervisors and managers to improve leadership outcomes through her innovative coaching curriculum. Contact Information Awakening Change Counseling Services LLC

