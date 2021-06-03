Announcing the Launch of the Engage Virtual Range Franchise

Press Releases Engage Virtual Range Press Release Share Blog

Engage Virtual Range is committed to providing a safe, judgment-free environment for everyone, from law enforcement professionals to first-time shooters. Our training and entertainment scenarios go beyond just the traditional prairie dog hunt. You can participate in next-level entertainment with fun and engaging scenarios and situational training that teaches you real-world skills, confidence, and accuracy. Medina, OH, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Expanding on the success of its two corporately owned locations in Medina and Avon Lake, Ohio, Engage Virtual Range developed a model to share this opportunity with motivated and passionate entrepreneurs all over the country. This new, innovative, and high-tech shooting range franchise model is designed to build upon the training at traditional gun ranges through a judgment-free atmosphere that caters to shooters of all experience levels.Owning an Engage Virtual Range franchise means more than just having the freedom to be the boss; it also allows enthusiasts to turn their passion for instruction into a viable business. Engage Virtual Range utilizes virtual technology to simulate a live-fire range with none of the risks. The shooting bays immerse visitors in virtual technology that puts them front and center for all the action. Through the use of state-of-the-art virtual simulation guns, guests get the look, feel, and sounds of shooting an actual gun without the additional cost of expensive ammo. And since EVR is specifically designed to cater to all experience levels, the scope of a virtual shooting range franchise is much broader."Our unique training, systems, and technology are designed to help our franchise owners succeed. And while our franchise model isn't for everybody, we are looking for proud supporters of the second amendment who wholeheartedly believe in the importance of responsible firearms usage and ownership," said Chad Wilson, Co-Owner of Engage Virtual Range. "We believe that every shooter has something to learn, and it is our mission to be the ones to teach them."Engage Virtual Range is motivated to find individuals who want to further their corporate mission of creating a safe, educational environment that helps create responsible and confident gun owners and enthusiasts all over the United States.About Engage Virtual RangeEngage Virtual Range (www.EngageVirtualRange.com) is a high-caliber training and entertainment virtual shooting range serving everyone from novice shooters to expert marksman and law enforcement professionals. The technology utilizes authentic, life-like sim guns that give visitors a look, feel, and experience of shooting a real firearm without any of the hassles of a traditional gun range.Engage Virtual Range is committed to providing a safe, judgment-free environment for everyone, from law enforcement professionals to first-time shooters. Our training and entertainment scenarios go beyond just the traditional prairie dog hunt. You can participate in next-level entertainment with fun and engaging scenarios and situational training that teaches you real-world skills, confidence, and accuracy. Contact Information Engage Virtual Range

