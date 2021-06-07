eMediaCampaigns, Fran Briggs, Announce the Public Relations Representation of Maka Taylor

Maka Taylor presents a series of workshops at New York, NY, June 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- American Publicity firm, eMediaCampaigns and Publicist, Fran Briggs have announced the representation of Maka Taylor of Washington, D.C. Taylor is a professional consultant who specializes in economic research and development.Maka Taylor has developed a timely and powerful platform. She says many single, black women are subject to fragmented futures that are powered by their past. She wants to change that narrative and offers solutions that will strengthen the family as a whole.Taylor’s consultancy is recognized in and out of Washington for its advocacy and extensive research.“It is an honor to represent Maka. Her consultancy supports and advances the interest of a demographic that is often marginalized,” stated Fran Briggs. “We are excited to present her forthcoming projects.”Maka Taylor presents a series of workshops at http://MakaTaylor.com . She is also open to collaborating with like-minded individuals and organizations. For additional information, media inquires and sponsor opportunities, please contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com, or call (928) 275-1342.