PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental &...

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Tim Prosser Promoted to Senior Consultant at RT Environmental & Construction Professional


Tim Prosser Promoted to Senior Consultant at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tim Prosser has been promoted to senior consultant within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. Since joining the team in 2017, Prosser has worked with agents and brokers to analyze, negotiate, and assess the risk management strategies available to general contractors, design builders, real estate developers, architects and engineers based predominantly throughout the Southeastern United States.

“Tim has become an established industry presence within our Atlanta offices,” says Joseph Nawa, vice president at RT ECP. “Under his supervision, his team is now well-recognized for their deep knowledge of the field and timely delivery of solutions. This includes providing the detailed professional liability risk management and policy information necessary to intersect today’s prefabrication building processes with the exposures commonly suffered by contractors on a near daily basis.”

Prior to joining RT ECP, Prosser served as a professional liability underwriter at RLI Insurance Corporation in Peoria, Illinois.

A resident of Atlanta, Georgia, Prosser has Bachelor of Science Degrees in Political Science and Business & Economics from Ursinus College. He also holds designations as a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). Prosser can be contacted at 609-528-3900 or timothy.prosser@rtspecialty.com

About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC

For more information, please visit rtpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
Contact Information
StarrComm Strategies
William Chelak
732-541-2971
Contact

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help