Press Releases R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental &... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Tim Prosser Promoted to Senior Consultant at RT Environmental & Construction Professional





“Tim has become an established industry presence within our Atlanta offices,” says Joseph Nawa, vice president at RT ECP. “Under his supervision, his team is now well-recognized for their deep knowledge of the field and timely delivery of solutions. This includes providing the detailed professional liability risk management and policy information necessary to intersect today’s prefabrication building processes with the exposures commonly suffered by contractors on a near daily basis.”



Prior to joining RT ECP, Prosser served as a professional liability underwriter at RLI Insurance Corporation in Peoria, Illinois.



A resident of Atlanta, Georgia, Prosser has Bachelor of Science Degrees in Political Science and Business & Economics from Ursinus College. He also holds designations as a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). Prosser can be contacted at 609-528-3900 or timothy.prosser@rtspecialty.com



About RT Environmental & Construction Professional

RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC



For more information, please visit rtpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. Hamilton, NJ, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tim Prosser has been promoted to senior consultant within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. Since joining the team in 2017, Prosser has worked with agents and brokers to analyze, negotiate, and assess the risk management strategies available to general contractors, design builders, real estate developers, architects and engineers based predominantly throughout the Southeastern United States.“Tim has become an established industry presence within our Atlanta offices,” says Joseph Nawa, vice president at RT ECP. “Under his supervision, his team is now well-recognized for their deep knowledge of the field and timely delivery of solutions. This includes providing the detailed professional liability risk management and policy information necessary to intersect today’s prefabrication building processes with the exposures commonly suffered by contractors on a near daily basis.”Prior to joining RT ECP, Prosser served as a professional liability underwriter at RLI Insurance Corporation in Peoria, Illinois.A resident of Atlanta, Georgia, Prosser has Bachelor of Science Degrees in Political Science and Business & Economics from Ursinus College. He also holds designations as a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). Prosser can be contacted at 609-528-3900 or timothy.prosser@rtspecialty.comAbout RT Environmental & Construction ProfessionalRT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLCFor more information, please visit rtpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. Contact Information StarrComm Strategies

William Chelak

732-541-2971





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice