Press Releases Outer Banks Boil Company Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Outer Banks Boil Company: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Outer Banks Boil Company Signs Deal to Bring the Best Pot on the Beach to the Jersey Shore

Outer Banks Boil Company Franchising, LLC has recently signed a franchise agreement with Bucks County, PA residents, Pat and Lisa Traver, to bring the acclaimed Signature Seafood Boils made famous in the OBX to the south Jersey Shore.





“The entire Outer Banks Boil Co. family is stoked for the opportunity to bring 'The Best Pot on The Beach' down the shore! We set our sights on the Jersey shore years ago, and really prioritized it at our corporate retreat back in January. We just needed to find the right partners. It's truly a dream come true for all of us, and we are so excited to work with Pat and Lisa,” remarks Matt Khouri founder and CEO of Outer Banks Boil Company.



Husband and wife team Lisa & Pat Traver, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania both lifelong Pennsylvania residents and Jersey Shore vacationers, experienced an Outer Banks Boil Company boil while attending a large family event in the North Carolina Outer Banks. “Only one catered boil and we were hooked,” laughed Pat.



“We looked at each other and just said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have this option at The Shore?,’” Lisa continued. “Honestly – having a delicious meal made for us, at our house, not having to line up sitters for the kids or worry about driving, was heaven!”



Lisa, Pat and their 4 children Matthew, Claire, Michael & William can’t wait. They’ll be enjoying boils and bringing all that fun, food and family togetherness to the Jersey Shore in 2022.



So what exactly is a signature seafood boil?



Jumbo shrimp, authentic andouille sausage, red bliss potatoes, corn on the cob and sweet Vidalia onions are layered, seasoned to perfection, and expertly steamed together through Outer Banks Boil Company's signature cooking process. Customers can customize their signature seafood boil by adding snow crab legs, clams, mussels, scallops and lobster tails. Thinking out of the pot, Outer Banks Boil Company offers pulled pork barbecue and coleslaw. Cornbread muffins and key lime pie complete the meal.



There are three ways to enjoy an Outer Banks Boil Company signature seafood boil:



We Steam - Catering: Outer Banks Boil Company arrives at the client’s location with all the equipment, ingredients and experience to provide a memorable meal for all. The steaming pot of seafood is expertly “poured” onto a table fully equipped with all the essential utensils and fix-ins for a classic Outer Banks Boil Company signature seafood boil. The company even cleans up when diners are finished, leaving nothing but full bellies and great memories.



You Steam – Takeout: Outer Banks Boil Company “Best Pot To-Go” provides customers with the opportunity to experience a signature seafood boil without the full-service catering.



Special Events: From rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions to birthday celebrations, family reunions and corporate events, Outer Banks Boil Company makes any event one to remember. The company also works with beverage based venues such as breweries, wineries and cideries to provide a food component to enhance their events.



For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, visit www.outerbanksboilcompany.com.



About Outer Banks Boil Company



Founded in 2012, and franchising since the start of 2020, the Outer Banks Boil Company is a unique seafood catering and take out franchise concept that creates an alternative dining experience that gathers people around one table to enjoy a delicious and perfectly prepared signature seafood boil. Outer Banks Boil Company offers customers a signature seafood boil takeout option, prepped and ready to steam at home, as well as catered events, where a boiler arrives at the client's location to provide a full service, one of a kind, event. The brand currently has locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida with additional locations in various stages of development. For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, please visit https://www.outerbanksboilcompany.com/. Corolla, NC, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- North-Carolina based Outer Banks Boil Company , a takeout and catering franchise that specializes in signature seafood boils, is bringing their brand to the Jersey Shore. The new location will be conveniently located to serve the towns around the southern Jersey Shore, with an anticipated opening j for the 2022 season.“The entire Outer Banks Boil Co. family is stoked for the opportunity to bring 'The Best Pot on The Beach' down the shore! We set our sights on the Jersey shore years ago, and really prioritized it at our corporate retreat back in January. We just needed to find the right partners. It's truly a dream come true for all of us, and we are so excited to work with Pat and Lisa,” remarks Matt Khouri founder and CEO of Outer Banks Boil Company.Husband and wife team Lisa & Pat Traver, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania both lifelong Pennsylvania residents and Jersey Shore vacationers, experienced an Outer Banks Boil Company boil while attending a large family event in the North Carolina Outer Banks. “Only one catered boil and we were hooked,” laughed Pat.“We looked at each other and just said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have this option at The Shore?,’” Lisa continued. “Honestly – having a delicious meal made for us, at our house, not having to line up sitters for the kids or worry about driving, was heaven!”Lisa, Pat and their 4 children Matthew, Claire, Michael & William can’t wait. They’ll be enjoying boils and bringing all that fun, food and family togetherness to the Jersey Shore in 2022.So what exactly is a signature seafood boil?Jumbo shrimp, authentic andouille sausage, red bliss potatoes, corn on the cob and sweet Vidalia onions are layered, seasoned to perfection, and expertly steamed together through Outer Banks Boil Company's signature cooking process. Customers can customize their signature seafood boil by adding snow crab legs, clams, mussels, scallops and lobster tails. Thinking out of the pot, Outer Banks Boil Company offers pulled pork barbecue and coleslaw. Cornbread muffins and key lime pie complete the meal.There are three ways to enjoy an Outer Banks Boil Company signature seafood boil:We Steam - Catering: Outer Banks Boil Company arrives at the client’s location with all the equipment, ingredients and experience to provide a memorable meal for all. The steaming pot of seafood is expertly “poured” onto a table fully equipped with all the essential utensils and fix-ins for a classic Outer Banks Boil Company signature seafood boil. The company even cleans up when diners are finished, leaving nothing but full bellies and great memories.You Steam – Takeout: Outer Banks Boil Company “Best Pot To-Go” provides customers with the opportunity to experience a signature seafood boil without the full-service catering.Special Events: From rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions to birthday celebrations, family reunions and corporate events, Outer Banks Boil Company makes any event one to remember. The company also works with beverage based venues such as breweries, wineries and cideries to provide a food component to enhance their events.For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, visit www.outerbanksboilcompany.com.About Outer Banks Boil CompanyFounded in 2012, and franchising since the start of 2020, the Outer Banks Boil Company is a unique seafood catering and take out franchise concept that creates an alternative dining experience that gathers people around one table to enjoy a delicious and perfectly prepared signature seafood boil. Outer Banks Boil Company offers customers a signature seafood boil takeout option, prepped and ready to steam at home, as well as catered events, where a boiler arrives at the client's location to provide a full service, one of a kind, event. The brand currently has locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida with additional locations in various stages of development. For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, please visit https://www.outerbanksboilcompany.com/. Contact Information Outer Banks Boil Company

Denise Khouri

410-259-8312



www.outerbanksboilcompany.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Outer Banks Boil Company