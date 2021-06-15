Miami-Dade County Partners with Be Strong to Bring Project P.E.A.C.E. to Goulds Community

Press Releases Be Strong International, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Project PEACE is administered by the Miami-Dade County Office of Management, in partnership with the Miami-Dade Police Department and Be Strong International (BSI), Project P.E.A.C.E. seeks to restore trust of law enforcement within the Goulds community by providing interactive workshops and community events along and free food drive-thru distributions to registered residents.



"Be Strong is honored to work hand in hand with the city of Miami in giving back to the Goulds community,” says Daphnie Osmann, BSI’s Project PEACE Program Manager. “Especially during these trying times, it's truly a great feeling to know that we are providing all that we can, as we empower residents to take ownership of their neighborhoods, while encouraging collaboration with local community agencies in attempts to lower crime rates."



Some of the partners and vendors that made this possible include schoolboard member Luisa Santos, Citrus Health Network, Walmart, Publix, the Miami Dolphins, Power Pizza, and Books for Free, just to name a few. Volunteers and other organizations that can support this effort in any way are welcome to reach out.



Food distributions will occur on the second Thursday of every month through September 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Goulds Park, 11350 SW 216th St., Miami, FL 33170. To receive free food each month, residents must complete the online registration form in advance every month during the registration period.



For more information on how to receive services or to participate in the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Workshops, please contact Be Strong International at 305-969-7829 or email projectpeace@bestrongintl.org. For more information on Project PEACE, or to register for upcoming food drives, please visit bestrongintl.org/projectpeace.s



For inquiries or to arrange an interview, contact Nicholas Fernandez at nicholas@bestrongintl.org



About Be Strong International

Nicholas Fernandez

305-969-7829, ext. 105



bestrongintl.org



