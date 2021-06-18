Press Releases empatiX Consulting Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from empatiX Consulting: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Industry Leaders Launch empatiX Consulting

Bringing together empathy + data + experience to propel client business





Jess and Brian both bring a diverse set of skills to the business, from psychology to technology, the co-founders strive to help clients modernize their approach to insights, consulting, and design.



The team at empatiX know that clients are aggressively working to modernize their businesses, bring research in house, and strengthen strategy skills. With this in mind, this team of Cx enthusiasts, researchers, strategists, data experts, and designers offer a unique solution for clients in the market.



As a boutique agency empatiX crafts bespoke, hands on approaches that blend strategy, insights, and activation to drive business outcomes. “Client co-creation is at the heart of everything we do,” says co-founder, Jess Horkan. “With the rate of change accelerating across industries it is impossible to exist in a silo and we pride ourselves on having deep rooted client partnerships that help us to design the best approach to drive exceptional client outcomes. It is really inspiring to see how clients are looking to strengthen their own business impact by combining strategy, design, and insights in ways that have been very fragmented in the past. Research alone is no longer enough. Enabled by tech, clients can do so much more with the right approaches, critical thinking, and focus on customer inputs.”



Another key aspect of empatiX’s business is understanding the industry and creating a flexible approach to not only the client partnership, but also in the technology leveraged. Brian Cruikshank has spent the past two decades studying the emergence and evolution of the ResTech space and uses that knowledge to help partners craft the right approach. “There is an opportunity to bring new service models to clients as they bring research technology into their businesses – providing strategic managed services to optimize the value clients get from their research technology. This is a transformative time in the insights space and we couldn’t be more excited about supporting clients in new ways,” notes co-Founder Brian Cruikshank. “We are actively delivering new ways to design, capture, and analyze data from disparate sources to bring measurable value to enterprises. We foster a deep focus on agile solutions to support everything from design sprints to quantitative validation.”



Since launching, empatiX Consulting has hit the ground running with an array of Fortune 100 clients. The quickly growing team brings experience from across industries, from banking and insurance to tech and retail. And, the business is already seeing incredible gains through tech partnerships and client engagements.



About empatiX Consulting



We are empatiX Consulting, the intersection of empathy + data + experience. We are a team of innovative, entrepreneurial, strategic (and fun!) go-getters who love helping clients. We are humans who understand humans. We leverage psychology, data, insight, technology, and human-centered design to help solve your most complex transformational efforts.



Find out more: www.empatixconsulting.com



Say Hi:

jess@empatixconsulting.com

brian@empatixconsulting.com Boston, MA, June 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Strategy and insights leaders Brian Cruikshank and Jess Horkan have come together to create empatiX Consulting. The business was founded to address a need in the insights space to not only inform strategy, innovation and design, but to also provide activation to help clients drive their business forward. And what really sets empatiX apart is its human-centered approach to all engagements, helping clients move from customer experience to business impact.Jess and Brian both bring a diverse set of skills to the business, from psychology to technology, the co-founders strive to help clients modernize their approach to insights, consulting, and design.The team at empatiX know that clients are aggressively working to modernize their businesses, bring research in house, and strengthen strategy skills. With this in mind, this team of Cx enthusiasts, researchers, strategists, data experts, and designers offer a unique solution for clients in the market.As a boutique agency empatiX crafts bespoke, hands on approaches that blend strategy, insights, and activation to drive business outcomes. “Client co-creation is at the heart of everything we do,” says co-founder, Jess Horkan. “With the rate of change accelerating across industries it is impossible to exist in a silo and we pride ourselves on having deep rooted client partnerships that help us to design the best approach to drive exceptional client outcomes. It is really inspiring to see how clients are looking to strengthen their own business impact by combining strategy, design, and insights in ways that have been very fragmented in the past. Research alone is no longer enough. Enabled by tech, clients can do so much more with the right approaches, critical thinking, and focus on customer inputs.”Another key aspect of empatiX’s business is understanding the industry and creating a flexible approach to not only the client partnership, but also in the technology leveraged. Brian Cruikshank has spent the past two decades studying the emergence and evolution of the ResTech space and uses that knowledge to help partners craft the right approach. “There is an opportunity to bring new service models to clients as they bring research technology into their businesses – providing strategic managed services to optimize the value clients get from their research technology. This is a transformative time in the insights space and we couldn’t be more excited about supporting clients in new ways,” notes co-Founder Brian Cruikshank. “We are actively delivering new ways to design, capture, and analyze data from disparate sources to bring measurable value to enterprises. We foster a deep focus on agile solutions to support everything from design sprints to quantitative validation.”Since launching, empatiX Consulting has hit the ground running with an array of Fortune 100 clients. The quickly growing team brings experience from across industries, from banking and insurance to tech and retail. And, the business is already seeing incredible gains through tech partnerships and client engagements.About empatiX ConsultingWe are empatiX Consulting, the intersection of empathy + data + experience. We are a team of innovative, entrepreneurial, strategic (and fun!) go-getters who love helping clients. We are humans who understand humans. We leverage psychology, data, insight, technology, and human-centered design to help solve your most complex transformational efforts.Find out more: www.empatixconsulting.comSay Hi:jess@empatixconsulting.combrian@empatixconsulting.com Contact Information empatiX Consulting

Jess Horkan

617-710-6604



empatixconsulting.com

Brian Cruikshank

brian@empatixconsulting.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from empatiX Consulting