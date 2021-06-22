Stanford Healthcare Loses Again in Appeals Court, Accused of $468 Million Dollar Medicare Billing Fraud

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GJLaw Press Release Share Blog

The Federal False Claims Act Complaint against Stanford Hospital and Stanford Healthcare was initially filed in December of 2017 in Federal Court. The Complaint alleges that Stanford began misusing its new “EPIC” electronic records system on or about 2008, which allegedly allowed Stanford to schematically alter and adulterate patient health and billing records without detection.



The Complaint alleges that Stanford Hospital executives devised a sustained, decade long campaign of healthcare fraud which included upcoding and unbundling to obtain payments to which Stanford knew they were not entitled because they feared leaving millions of dollars on the table that would otherwise pay mandatory levies into the Stanford University “Dean’s tax” slush fund and monetize Stanford Hospital’s new “corridor and arcade” which opened in late 2019. The complaint further alleges Stanford executives deputized division chiefs and billing managers, who pressured physician colleagues to submit the maximum level billing codes regardless of controverting medical records and necessity, for more lucrative codes than they were otherwise lawfully entitled.



The Complaint further alleges that Stanford manipulated patient medical and nursing records to falsely bill, upcode time units, and upcode units of exorbitant surgical supplies - many of which were never used.



The Complaint alleges that Stanford began the scheme on or about 2008 whereby they exploited a newly implemented “EPIC” electronic medical record system to fraudulently circumvent loopholes in medical billing. They “upcoded and unbundled” services resulting in hundreds of thousands of unlawful health insurance claims. It also alleges that Stanford completely disregarded numerous red flags identifying these widespread coding failures and the resulting overpayments that followed. Allegedly, Stanford’s “shut down” tactics through this time are alleged to have included “cattle prodding,” security threats, and up to termination of employees, agents, and doctors who “sounded the alarm” as to their conduct.



The Complaint alleges: Stanford division chiefs and physician champions at Stanford prodded their subordinates to just “CLICK, CLICK, CLICK, CLICK, CLICK” referring to misuse of Stanford’s electronic medical records in order to obtain the highest-level codes and payments; Stanford regularly distributed billing “cheatsheets” to its billers, which required billers to code maximal and bill high, regardless of Stanford’s habitual refusal to comply with proper billing laws.



The suit further alleges: Stanford knew they were submitting fraudulent claims and failed to correct their misconduct. because they demonstrated repeated willingness to send refund check after refund check to certain patients multiple times from 2017- 2018 for admitted unbundled and upcoded billings; And to stay under radar, Stanford would periodically unlawfully write off certain patient balances when the patients detected the upcoding and filed grievances.



The Federal lawsuit brought on behalf of the United States government against Stanford Hospital is captioned United States vs. Stanford et al. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of taxpayers as an under-seal Complaint. FCA statutes allow private individuals to disclose to the government “original information” and allegations of fraud by contractors improperly receiving funds from the federal or state departments, and thus bring a “qui tam” claim on behalf of the government. Congress specifically designed the qui tam provisions to supplement the government’s resources with those of private parties called the relator. The whistleblower is entitled to share in the government’s recovery, up to some 25 to 30% of what is recovered.



The case alleges ongoing and institutional healthcare billing fraud by Stanford Healthcare. Stanford Vice President and “Healthcare Billing Compliance Officer” Debra Zumwalt, is a named Defendant. She is alleged to be one of the masterminds behind Stanford’s healthcare schemes designed to maximize profits over safety. Ms. Zumwalt is concurrently a named Defendant in another albeit unrelated “fraud” action in the San Francisco State Court CGC-18-565596 captioned Devesa vs. Stanford-StartX Fund et. al.



A number of employment and wrongful termination lawsuits by whistleblowing employees against Stanford Hospital and Stanford University have been filed Young vs. Stanford (RG17-877055) in the Alameda County Superior Court, Gaines vs. Stanford (3-16-02381) in California Federal Court, and others. It is through the dedication and integrity of a number of courageous whistleblowers that Stanford’s ongoing healthcare fraud has been detected and reported through false claims act attorneys. Most recently, Stanford was hit with another lawsuit for alleged healthcare billing fraud, now in its Stanford Children’s Hospital, and that case is captioned The Wonderful Company vs. Stanford et. al. which is pending in the Los Angeles Superior Court. (19-CVST-30239)



Stanford and Stanford Healthcare are organized under IRS rules as purported not-for-profit organizations who pay no taxes. The lawsuit explains that Stanford collected more than $4 billion dollars of healthcare revenues in 2016 alone, and that Stanford’s tax returns show it nearly doubled its Medicare revenues from the government from 2012 ($460.4 million) to 2016 ($755.7 million) without an explainable, reasonable, or proportionate increase in expenses or overhead. To the contrary, Stanford has also forced involuntary furloughs to its medical staff, and steep pay cuts to its clinical employee salaries by some 20% citing “COVID-19” losses. According to the journal Health Affairs, Stanford has maximized its revenues and keeps rank as one of the top 5 most profitable hospitals in the U.S.



