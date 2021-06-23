Masterpiece Grill at the Drury Plaza Hotel Celebrates Long-Awaited Grand Opening

Press Releases Masterpiece Cuisine Press Release Share Blog

Masterpiece Grill at The Drury Plaza Hotel is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information visit www.masterpiecegrill.com Santa Fe, NM, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Masterpiece Cuisine – an off-premises catering company based in Las Vegas, Nevada - today announced the grand opening of its new restaurant “Masterpiece Grill” in Santa Fe, NM in partnership with Drury Southwest.The new restaurant, located within the Drury Plaza Hotel, allows the Masterpiece Grill team to offer high-quality American style food, craft brews, and a contemporary urban dining experience in Downtown Santa Fe.“Masterpiece Grill at the Drury Plaza Hotel has allowed us to showcase our passion for classic American style food," said Timothy Welc, Co-Owner. "Our team has created an incredible experience that brings everything we love about the Las Vegas Strip, from the various seating areas to the signature cocktails, to all the seasonal flavors we are showcasing on the menu.”The 7,000 square foot restaurant showcasing curated art from creative local artists, includes patio seating, a modern bar area, a separate chef’s table for private dining, and the city’s largest open chef exhibition kitchen.Guests can relax and enjoy an upbeat, fun approach to refreshing craft beers, signature cocktails and a culinary experience of classic American cuisine, re-imagined. With flavors influenced by a melting pot of worldly and culturally diverse neighborhoods.“Opening Masterpiece Grill is the culmination of years of hospitality experience,” Mahan says, “under one family, with a common set of values, culture, and vision, all focused on delivering exceptional service.”Masterpiece Grill at The Drury Plaza Hotel is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information visit www.masterpiecegrill.com Contact Information Masterpiece Cuisine

