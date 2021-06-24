Joseph Buono Promoted to Account Executive at RT Environmental & Construction Professional

Press Releases R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental &... Press Release Share Blog

“Since joining the team in 2009, Joe has become proficient in Premises Environmental Liability products best suited for meeting the needs of, among others, commercial and habitational real estate, healthcare, hospitality, energy, and manufacturing sectors,” says John J. Heft, senior vice president, RT ECP. “Joe successfully works with our agent and broker customers to navigate through the incredibly complex insurance marketplace to identify risk management solutions on a daily basis.”



Prior to joining the RT ECP team, Joseph spent seven years as an account manager with HUB International Transportation Insurance Services and six years as a renewals account manager at the Bart Proud Insurance Agency.



A resident of Beachwood, New Jersey, Buono attended Rutgers University’s Cook College and holds the title of Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR). He can be contacted at 609-528-3885 or Joseph.buono@rtspecialty.com.



About RT Environmental & Construction Professional

RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC



William Chelak

732-541-2971





