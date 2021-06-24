Vancouver Media Technology Company Releases tap.video Platform, Changing Online Video Landscape Globally

Online streaming media is evolving and tap.video just launched the world's first user-generated interactive video platform. Switching from viewing to doing is as simple as a tap on the screen. Audiences can now learn more about what they are seeing, shop directly from the video or simply sit back and watch like they always had. tap.video is opening the door for a deeper, more meaningful video experience.





“tap.video is the next evolution of online media, where content creators and audiences are more connected than ever before,” says John Mark Robinson, founder. “Traditional video has always been something that people simply sat and watched, even when they were consuming it on devices capable of so much more.”



Similar to other online video services, you start by simply uploading a video. The tap.video creator tools let you choose what objects or scenes you want to make “tappable” by watching your video and tapping on what you wish to enhance. You can then decide what happens when a viewer taps on that object. Examples include providing more information, offering a link, adding to a score... anything. In minutes, a video is enhanced into a Tap Video and the creator can then share the link and distribute to social media platforms.



“tap.video’s online video suite is simple to understand and use. Behind the scenes there’s an advanced technological ecosystem working overtime,” says Greg Stanway, CEO of tap.video. “It’s industry pioneering, unique and pretty amazing to see it work when you tap an object for the first time, it really shows the potential.”



tap.video is attractive to creators, companies and brands since a user can tap an object in the video and get a deeper experience. “Picture someone viewing a travel destination video, now they can simply tap the attraction to learn where it is, what to do there, how much it costs and reserve a ticket. This usually takes a ton of research. Now, the video does all the work and the video’s creator can see exactly what people are interested in,” explained John Mark Robinson. “Even a cooking video comes alive with tap.video where you can learn about the techniques, ingredients or a specific kitchen object or even order them right from the video... anything is possible.”



“We believe that tap.video is the next evolution of video technology that adds so much more but doesn’t get in the way,” Greg Stanway commented referring to how the video is maintained without interruption when being watched. “Sometimes people just want to watch, and that is all good. But when they want more, it’s there!”



About tap.video



