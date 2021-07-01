BDA and William Blair Advise Integreon on Sale to EagleTree Capital

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BDA Partners Ltd Press Release Share Blog

Transaction Highlights



- Global reach: This transaction involved cross-border teams working seamlessly in the Tech-Enabled Outsourced Services and Legal Managed Services sectors.



- Deep company, sector and deal expertise: This is the 20th transaction in the Legal Managed Services sector and over last four years, they have closed over 60 transactions in the Tech-Enabled Outsourced Services space. The team’s extensive knowledge and experience in the Legal and Tech Enabled Outsourced Services space, strong relationships with likely strategic and financial buyers, and longstanding knowledge of Integreon helped to thoughtfully articulate the company’s value proposition, multi-pronged growth strategy, and mitigants to sector risks, generating strong buyer interest and optimizing value.



- Process and execution excellence: The transaction team was integrally involved throughout each step of a process that required a high degree of flexibility to adapt to macroeconomic, buyer-related, and company-specific dynamics. The team worked closely with both Integreon management and NewQuest throughout the marketing and diligence process, and effectively communicated the nuanced trends of a complex process and data driven business.



- Longstanding relationship and guidance: The transaction team has built a strong and trusted relationship with NewQuest and Integreon over many years and has maintained an ongoing strategic dialogue through a period of transformation of this asset. This is the fourth deal with NewQuest.



About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal, business, and research support solutions to leading law firms, legal departments, financial institutions and professional services firms. The company applies a highly trained, experienced team of over 3,500 employees globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore and onsite delivery of services. For more information about Integreon’s extensive range of services, please visit www.Integreon.com.



About NewQuest

NewQuest is the leading dedicated secondary private equity platform focused on the Asia-Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Mumbai. NewQuest specializes in providing strategic liquidity solutions to private equity asset owners, including private equity funds, financial institutions, corporations, hedge funds and family offices. NewQuest was established in 2011 and currently manages four funds with capital commitments of over US$2.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.nqcap.com.



About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception. The Firm has completed over 35 private equity investments and over 70 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, please visit www.eagletree.com.



About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.* www.williamblair.com



William Blair made a minority investment in and entered into a strategic alliance with BDA Partners in order to offer clients our collective global reach.



*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.



About BDA Partners

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.



US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. New York, NY, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BDA Partners and William Blair acted as the exclusive financial advisors to Integreon and its shareholders, including NewQuest Capital Partners (NewQuest), on its sale to EagleTree Capital. Euan Rellie

212-265-5300



www.bdapartners.com



