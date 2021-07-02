PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Pandemic Home Sales Take a Dive, What's Next? REGS Publishing's New Best Selling Book Has Answers.


A hand selected group of the nations top home selling Realtors weigh in on the future of selling one of your largest investments in a new #1 Best Selling book. All proceeds going to charity.

Dallas, TX, July 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Home buyers are worn out and holding back this summer more than the last year. But, real estate market prices are still soaring.

For the savvy homeowner who is ready to sell, The Ultimate Guide to Selling Your Home: How the Nation’s Top Agents Break Records (REGS Publishing, $14.99 softcover, $6.99 eBook) offers a collection of proven instructions to maximize profits while minimizing headaches and worries typically associated with selling a family home.

Contributing authors and real estate agents:
Craig Schneider from Rochester, NY
Dr. Cynthia Tant from Pensacola, FL
Jon Byers from College Station, TX
Garrett and Donna Sandell from Marco Island, FL
Theresa Bastian from Austin, TX
David VanAssche from Chandler, AZ and Williston, ND
John Kanicka and Jeremy Payne from Dalas, TX
Brian Witt from Bozeman, MT
Leslie Stewart from Las Vegas, NV
Christine Sparks from Knoxville, TN
and Todd Tramonte from Dallas, TX
pull back the curtain to give ten separate strategies into selling. Each author offers a glimpse into the systems, marketing plans, and strategies they use to consistently sell homes quickly for record-breaking prices.

This #1 bestselling book is available on Amazon, and autographed copies may be obtained from each author.

Contact for interviews and copies at:

Craig Schneider - Craig@Norchar.com
Dr. Cynthia Tant - Cindy@Move2FLA.com
Jon Byers - John@TowerPointTeam.com
Garrett and Donna Sandell - TeamSandellSWFL@gmail.com
Theresa Bastian - Theresa@LetsMoveAustin.com
David VanAssche - David@TheVanAsscheGroup.com
John Kanicka - info@ToddTramonte.com
Jeremy Payne - info@ToddTramonte.com
Brian Witt - Brian@Bison-Realty.com
Leslie Stewart - Leslie@StewartLVRealestate.com
Christine Sparks - ChristineSparks@me.com
and Todd Tramonte - info@ToddTramonte.com
Contact Information
Todd Tramonte
214.216.2161
Contact
www.realestategrowthsystems.com

