PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Mirika Cornelius

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Mirika Cornelius: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Akirim Press Author Mirika Mayo Cornelius Releases Children's Book That Promotes Believing and Achieving Titled, "When I Grow Up, I Want to be Living Proof!"


Follow one little girl as she takes you through the many things she wants to do on her quest to become Living Proof that all things are possible to achieve in the new book "When I Grow Up, I Want To Be Living Proof!"

Akirim Press Author Mirika Mayo Cornelius Releases Children's Book That Promotes Believing and Achieving Titled,
Columbia, SC, July 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Akirim Press author Mirika Mayo Cornelius releases her debut children's book titled, "When I Grow Up, I Want To Be Living Proof!"

About the book:

What on earth do you want to be when you grow up? Well, one little girl wants to be Living Proof! She wants to achieve everything she desires to do in life and prove it can be done. She knows she can do it as long as she believes. She also believes that everyone else can, too. Join her on a journey as she takes you through the many things she wants to do on her quest to become Living Proof that all things are possible.

"When I Grow Up, I Want to be Living Proof!" is a self-esteem boosting, empowering, Christian book for all children to let them know that they can make a huge difference in the world and that all things are possible. They can leave their marks on the earth as Living Proof that all can be done if you try and believe.

About the author:
Mirika Mayo Cornelius is an entrepreneur, educator, graphic designer and online publisher. Over the years, Mirika has founded and is chief editor and content creator of multiple websites and blogs, interviewed multiple celebrities and authors, and released over forty stories – novels, novellas, and short stories - while co-founding, along with her husband author Rod Cornelius, their independent publishing house Akirim Press.

Contact Author for Interviews: mirikacornelius@gmail.com

Order "When I Grow Up, I Want To Be Living Proof!" on Amazon or in bookstores, digitally and in hardback.

Visit her website at mirikacornelius.com. Visit the publishing house at akirimpress.com.
Contact Information
Akirim Press
Mirika Cornelius
803-807-1589
Contact
mirikacornelius.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mirika Cornelius
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help