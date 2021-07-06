Writer Craig Gore to Adapt "Everybody Pays" for Black Fox Productions

Press Releases Black Fox Productions Press Release Share Blog

TV Writer Craig Gore has signed on to adapt the book “Everybody Pays: Two Men, One Murder, and the Price of Truth” for Black Fox Productions.





Craig Gore has served as writer and Executive Producer for such shows as “Chicago P.D.” for NBC and “S.W.A.T.” for CBS/Sony. Gore has also sold numerous TV pilots, most recently “The Alphabets” to Fox, based on the life of DEA agent Jack Riley (credited with bringing down cartel kingpin “El Chapo”) with David Ayer attached to direct. Los Angeles, CA, July 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The true story follows Chicago's most deadly and infamous hit-man, Harry Aleman, who was brought to trial for murder in the late 1970s. At the time, the city was rife with organized crime and had more than a thousand mob-related murders that were unsolved. When Bob Lowe, a blue-collar guy, came forward willing to testify against Aleman the Chicago prosecutors believed they had a foolproof case. But Aleman proved to be more difficult to bring down than they could have imagined. He was protected by the “Outfit,” who had a strict code of silence, and who had cops and even judges under their control.Bob Lowe, the lone witness to the murder of his friend that Aleman was responsible for, learned the hard way how the system can fail. Aleman was acquitted at his first trial and wasn't retried until the 90’s, twenty-years later (when he was finally convicted.) As Aleman walked the streets a free man and committed multiple more hits for the mob, Lowe and his children were forced into hiding in the witness protection program and their lives were destroyed. Veteran Chicago Tribune writers Maurice Possley and Rick Kogan gained insider access to the “Outfit” and wrote a scathing portrayal of the mob's slanted moral universe, the legal system it corrupted, and a witness-protection system riddled with flaws. In this charged and ultimately redemptive story, only one man emerges a hero.Joseph Sikora, best known as Tommy Egan on Starz’s “Power” franchise, has a first-look deal for his Black Fox Productions banner with Lionsgate TV. His brother, Albin Sikora, handles day-to-day operations at Black Fox. Albin got his start at ICM in New York, and more recently served as Director of Public Affairs at Weber Shandwick in Washington, D.C. Joseph and Albin are looking to create storylines inspired in part by their native Chicago - exposing the inner-workings of the city, that follow the establishment of modern-day institutions and laws, and that define often-ignored pockets of the urban landscape.Craig Gore has served as writer and Executive Producer for such shows as “Chicago P.D.” for NBC and “S.W.A.T.” for CBS/Sony. Gore has also sold numerous TV pilots, most recently “The Alphabets” to Fox, based on the life of DEA agent Jack Riley (credited with bringing down cartel kingpin “El Chapo”) with David Ayer attached to direct. Contact Information Black Fox Productions

Albin Sikora

323-689-5958



http://blackfox.la



