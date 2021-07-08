Anthony Cherry Makes a Statement with Song "Heavenly Father"
Anthony Cherry makes his stamp in the gospel industry with the hit record titled, "Heavenly Father."
Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Cherry picks up where Lil Baby left off with "A Bigger Picture" with his new gospel record "Heavenly Father." This gospel record is just what the country needs right now. This song depicts the emotions and lyrics of the oppression, social and economical injustice. This song is a social commentary song with gospel under tones including rock elements. Anthony Cherry dedicates this song to all the lives lost due to police brutality.
Anthony Cherry brings his version of gospel to the world, creating a vibe to worship and bring awareness. With lyrics like "so much in this world is going on" you get a feel of hope. This song also touches on mental illness which is sweeping the nation. During these times of the pandemic and recovering from the pandemic of COVID-19, the world needs more than hope but a voice.
Check out this record on all platforms.
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQimCY3rd-8
iTunes:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/anthony-cherry/1492519319
Contact
Elicionne Washington
805-538-2677
www.baddiieinc.com
