Atlanta Author Jay Welsby Sets the Stage for the Next Generation of Authors and Storytellers
The fact is many people had written him off. At one time, he may have written himself off. So, one can only imagine the story of the amazing transformation he made from a young Miami “dope boy” and former convicted felon to becoming one of the biggest and most influential authors in urban literature today.
Atlanta, GA, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- He was told as a young boy that he would never amount to anything, and his life was purely a mistake on God’s part. He grew up in the Overtown area of Miami, which can be best described as the grimey polar opposite to the famed streets of today’s South Beach. And the story of his prior life painted a picture that was once disturbingly consistent with the negative sentiment his teachers, family and prison guards often expressed. The fact is many people had written him off. At one time, he may have written himself off. So, one can only imagine the story of the amazing transformation he made from a young Miami “dope boy” and former convicted felon to becoming one of the biggest and most influential authors in urban literature today.
The author explains, “It seemed as if everyone around me was either telling me that I was nothing or doing their best to lead me down a much darker life path, and I took the bait for years. My life was the classic stereotype that so many people attach to young black men. I was that drug abusing, drug selling, womanizing, repeat criminal offender who just didn’t see any other way. Where did the ‘change’ come from? I guess I got tired of being all of the negative things that these other people expected me to be. So, one day, I pulled myself up using my own bootstraps, and decided I wanted more for myself. While the Changed book series places an emphasis on the pitfalls of infidelity, my books represent a form of payback to anyone who questioned my ability to be anything but. By writing my books, I’ve accomplished the previously unimaginable. I want my life to serve as a testament to other young men proving that regardless of how grim things may appear or what others may say they can make it too!”
The book series is called "Changed," which is emblematic of Jay Welsby’s writing style. While the first book offers intoxicating appeal leaning towards the rising interest in urban erotica, the second book provides a much more profound and relatable insight into the leading character’s fight to preserve his family life and face many of his worst fears. "Changed III," which is currently available for pre-order at www.jaywelsbyauthor.com, illustrates why the author has been given credit for raising the writing bar, resetting the stage for the next generation in professional authors and storytellers. He writes with a style that can no longer be limited merely to urban literature. Book III reveals character development and an evolution that is nothing short of masterful. The 3-book series extends from a husband with a seemingly insatiable appetite for external intimacy to a man who appreciates in spiritual growth.
Jay Welsby currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia – a city he accredits in large part for his personal and professional “change.” He is a professional barber, author, and a man committed to raising the individual equity of young, underrepresented men of color. He uses his voice and book writing as a shining example of how anyone can rise above any adversity. In his own words, “You must become fearlessly and unapologetically committed to achieving the best life for yourself. And then apply that passion and focus to stimulating a change. If you have the audacity to persevere through the mess, you will wake up one day to a life that is absolutely magnificent.”
The Changed book series can be purchased at www.jaywelsbyauthor.com and at most of your major online book distributors. To learn more about Jay Welsby or to book him to speak at your event, send inquiries to themessageshirts@gmail.com.
N. D. “Indy” Brennan is an author, master business planner and development strategist, copywriter, brand consultant, and frequent online media contributor. MADDCity.Live is the sponsor for this press release. To contact Indy Brennan, send inquiries to ndbrennan11@gmail.com.
