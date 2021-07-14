Even Keel Tattoo Parlor Partners with Non-Profit, Shark Allies, for 5th Annual Shark Weekend Fundraiser
Shark Allies and Even Keel Tattoo partner for the 5th Annual Shark Weekend event to raise funds for 501c3 non-profit, to help protect sharks.
San Diego, CA, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shark Allies, a Los Angeles-based 501c3 non-profit led by President and Founder, Stefanie Brendl, Director of Development, Laurel Irvine and VP, Erika Wunch, is joining locally-famous tattoo parlor, Even Keel, to kick off the 5th annual Shark Weekend fundraiser. In their effort to protect the misunderstood creatures of the deep, Even Keel and Shark Allies join forces in this innovative outreach event to bring worldwide attention to the threat of over-fishing sharks, in a unique and engaging event.
Even Keel Tattoo, owned by Kyle Walker, located at 4675 Cass Street, San Diego 92109, and the rest of the talented team of well-respected tattoo artists, will be inking attendees with shark-themed tattoos throughout the course of the weekend, with a portion of proceeds donated directly to Shark Allies. While some event goers walk away with a fresh design (permanent or temporary), others can partake in raffles and other activities. Throughout the weekend, Shark Allies will be there to broaden awareness about shark conservation and the importance of a healthy shark population in our marine ecosystem.
Kyle Walker has always been a lover of the ocean and is an avid diver. Of all the amazing aspects of diving, he is most passionate about diving with sharks. By pairing his own craft as a professional tattooer with the advocacy of Shark Allies, Kyle has found a way to give back to the creatures he loves so much.
For the last 5 years Even Keel Tattoo in Pacific Beach has held this fundraiser to benefit Shark Allies. Each tattoo raises money to help protect sharks from overfishing, the shark finning trade and an array of other threats they current face.
“Our collaboration with Kyle Walker and Even Keel for Shark Weekend is a perfect example of how people can contribute and take action towards any cause; utilizing your own individual talent and passion to protect what you love,” says Wunch, VP of Shark Allies. She continues, “The Even Keel team’s unwavering support and activism is encouraging, and we look forward to collaborating with them each year.”
Over the past six years, the Shark Weekend fundraiser has expanded its reach and has quickly become a staple summer event in San Diego. Taking last year off due to COVID, the highly anticipated fundraising event commences Saturday July 17, ending Sunday July 18 coinciding with Discovery Channel's fan-favorite Shark Week, which ends that Sunday evening. With the common goal of taking an active role in the protection and conservation of sharks, Shark Allies and Even Keel Tattoo, through their long-standing partnership for the Shark Weekend fundraiser, have become leaders in the fight to defend sharks.
Contact
Erika Wunch
213-399-8861
www.sharkallies.com
