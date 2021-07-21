North American Distributor Announces Collaboration with Chicago Based Youth Foundation for the Release of New Family Film
Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (WWMPC) (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) is proud to announce a collaboration with Girls in the Game in Chicago, Illinois prior to the theatrical release of the award-winning Feature Film Emu Runner (emurunner.com) from Australia. With the support of Girls in the Game, WWMPC hopes to spread awareness for the upcoming international release of the Film, introducing audiences throughout the U.S. and around the world to this unique family story.
Emu Runner is a heartwarming story about an eight-year-old girl who forges a bond with a wild emu as a way to cope with the grief of losing her mother unexpectedly. In addition to reinforcing the special way young people and educators can help manage heartache and loneliness, the story also delves into the modern day complexities of race and social disparities within a community of Indigenous peoples, and is one of the only internationally distributed family films produced in recent times to highlight the difficulties of the Aboriginal experience. Emu Runner offers viewers a glimpse into the life of a community underrepresented around the world, at a time when unity and understanding are needed more than ever.
“As we prepare for the international release of this family film, we’re very grateful to organizations and groups from around the world such as the prestigious Girls in the Game for their kind support in spreading the word about the upcoming release of the film,” stated Paul D. Hancock, President/CEO of WWMPC.
Girls in the Game’s mission helps enable every girl to find her voice, discover her strength, and lead with confidence. Empowering these voices to speak up is a step towards generational change and a step towards creating a level playing field. Their commitment to a diverse, inclusive and just society is an active one, embedded in 26 years of sports, health, and leadership programming.
“We are very pleased to be part of this exciting feature film release. Our mission is quite simply for every girl to be empowered to find her voice and discover her strength, and to lead with confidence,” stated Meghan Morgan, Executive Director of Girls in the Game.
Winner of “Best Australian Independent Film” at a recent Gold Coast Film Festival (Australia), Emu Runner has garnered multiple festival nominations and accolades from around the world and has been showcased at festivals in the UK, France, Poland, Spain, and Brazil. Nominated for “Best Independent Film” by the esteemed Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts, the Film also received award nominations from the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (Canada) and the Zlin Children’s Film Festival (Czech Republic).
Due to closures and scheduling difficulties of mainstream cinemas around the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWMPC’s tentative plans include releasing the Film on specially selected screens throughout the U.S. starting in the Fall of 2021.
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy awards, Emmy awards, and prizes from international film festivals.
Since 1995, Girls in the Game (http://www.girlsinthegame.org), a 501c3 nonprofit organization, has emerged as a leading girls' health and fitness organization in Chicago. Every year, Girls in the Game empowers more than 3,600 girls to make healthier choices and develop the confidence and leadership skills they need to succeed on and off the field. At Girls in the Game, every girl finds her voice, discovers her strength, and leads with confidence through fun and active sports, health, and leadership programs. We empower all girls to be gamechangers.
Emu Runner is a heartwarming story about an eight-year-old girl who forges a bond with a wild emu as a way to cope with the grief of losing her mother unexpectedly. In addition to reinforcing the special way young people and educators can help manage heartache and loneliness, the story also delves into the modern day complexities of race and social disparities within a community of Indigenous peoples, and is one of the only internationally distributed family films produced in recent times to highlight the difficulties of the Aboriginal experience. Emu Runner offers viewers a glimpse into the life of a community underrepresented around the world, at a time when unity and understanding are needed more than ever.
“As we prepare for the international release of this family film, we’re very grateful to organizations and groups from around the world such as the prestigious Girls in the Game for their kind support in spreading the word about the upcoming release of the film,” stated Paul D. Hancock, President/CEO of WWMPC.
Girls in the Game’s mission helps enable every girl to find her voice, discover her strength, and lead with confidence. Empowering these voices to speak up is a step towards generational change and a step towards creating a level playing field. Their commitment to a diverse, inclusive and just society is an active one, embedded in 26 years of sports, health, and leadership programming.
“We are very pleased to be part of this exciting feature film release. Our mission is quite simply for every girl to be empowered to find her voice and discover her strength, and to lead with confidence,” stated Meghan Morgan, Executive Director of Girls in the Game.
Winner of “Best Australian Independent Film” at a recent Gold Coast Film Festival (Australia), Emu Runner has garnered multiple festival nominations and accolades from around the world and has been showcased at festivals in the UK, France, Poland, Spain, and Brazil. Nominated for “Best Independent Film” by the esteemed Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts, the Film also received award nominations from the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (Canada) and the Zlin Children’s Film Festival (Czech Republic).
Due to closures and scheduling difficulties of mainstream cinemas around the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWMPC’s tentative plans include releasing the Film on specially selected screens throughout the U.S. starting in the Fall of 2021.
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy awards, Emmy awards, and prizes from international film festivals.
Since 1995, Girls in the Game (http://www.girlsinthegame.org), a 501c3 nonprofit organization, has emerged as a leading girls' health and fitness organization in Chicago. Every year, Girls in the Game empowers more than 3,600 girls to make healthier choices and develop the confidence and leadership skills they need to succeed on and off the field. At Girls in the Game, every girl finds her voice, discovers her strength, and leads with confidence through fun and active sports, health, and leadership programs. We empower all girls to be gamechangers.
Contact
World Wide Motion Pictures CorporationContact
Candy Buck
714-960-7264
http://www.wwmpc.com
Candy Buck
714-960-7264
http://www.wwmpc.com
Categories