Golf Tournament Benefits Barlow Respiratory Hospital
The Third Annual J. Scott Morrison Invitational Golf Tournament, Monday, September 27, 2021 at Aliso Viejo Country Club will benefit Barlow Respiratory Hospital.
Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Third Annual J. Scott Morrison Invitational Golf Tournament will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at Aliso Viejo Country Club to benefit Barlow Respiratory Hospital.
Scott, a former Barlow Respiratory Hospital patient, was well-loved by his coworkers and professional peers. JSM Invitational Golf Tournament was established just months after Scott’s death in 2019. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, this marks the tournament’s third year. At the request of Scott’s widow, Donna, all proceeds will go to directly to Barlow Respiratory Hospital where Scott received treatment.
www.jsminvitational.com
“We are eager to gather again to honor Scott and provides the experience sponsors and guests have come to expect from the JSM Invitational.”
- Tom Gibbons, Barlow Respiratory Hospital Board Member
- Barlow Respiratory Hospital is the only not-for-profit respiratory hospital in California and was founded in 1902 as Barlow Sanatorium.
- Barlow Respiratory Hospital is a long-term acute care hospital serving patients admitted for post-ICU care.
- Barlow Respiratory Hospital original location and headquarters is on Stadium Way next to Dodger Stadium and satellite facilities are at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys and PIH Health Hospital, Whittier.
To RSVP or for more information contact foundation@barlowhospital.org or call 213.202.6816 www.barlowhospital.org/foundation
About Barlow
Barlow Respiratory Hospital is the only not-for-profit long-term acute care hospital in California and the destination of choice for weaning patients from prolonged mechanical ventilation. Critically ill patients are referred to Barlow Respiratory Hospital from nearly 100 hospital intensive care units (ICUs) in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Southern California. Barlow Respiratory Hospital has been awarded the Gold Seal of Approval® for Disease Specific Certification for Respiratory Failure, the only one on the West Coast and among a select few hospitals nationwide to attain this elite certification. Barlow also holds the designation as the only West Coast Passy-Muir Center of Excellence, recognized for treating patients with tracheostomies, on and off the ventilator. Barlow Respiratory Hospital interdisciplinary teams include board certified physicians, registered nurses and licensed respiratory and rehabilitation therapists. Our teams work together to provide individualized care and treatment to achieve the best possible outcomes for patients to recover and return home or discharge to lower levels of care. Barlow Respiratory Hospital was founded in 1902 as a tuberculosis sanatorium and now operates three locations: in Los Angeles, Whittier and Van Nuys. The original hospital, on Stadium Way in Los Angeles, is moving forward with the Campaign to ReBuild Barlow, including a seismic retrofit of the historic 1927 hospital structure and an expansion of the hospital as a brand-new state-of-the-art facility.
About Barlow
Contact
Julia Robinson Shimizu
213-250-4200
www.barlowhospital.org
