GivingTuesday Opens Applications for Global Fellowship of Grassroots Leaders

GivingTuesday’s Starling Collective is a global learning lab and innovative fellowship for grassroots organizers, activists, artists, and changemakers. The program recognizes, supports, and uplifts the extraordinary leadership arising from within communities to meet needs and provide healing, leadership that is often under-recognized and under-supported. Applications are now being accepted through September 1, 2021.