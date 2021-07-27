JDTEK, a Cooperation Robot Manufacturer Specialized in Cooperation Robot and Inspection Automation Systems in Korea, is Entering Global Markets
Busan, Korea, South, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- JDTEK provides the latest technology service in the field of automotive electronics reliability test, home appliance performance test and semiconductor packaging related inspection in Korea.
The company is supplying robots and precise measuring instruments in Korea through partnership with companies that have global reputations in a field of robot and measurement.
And also the company supplies comprehensive solution for automation, measurement and inspection in automobiles and semiconductors in Korea.
JDTEK’s cooperation robot is a downsized, light-weighted, easily educable and workable with humans. This robot, moreover, minimizes burden and cost of programming by adopted innovative technologies.
The company is also supplying equipment that can respond to various test requirements such as spectrum analyzer, AC/DC power supply, electronic loads, safety requirement tester and signal generator in the field of measuring instrument in Korea.
The manpower shortage can be solved through cooperation robot that provides safety, accuracy and economy by using automation system of JDTEK.
In addition, measuring instrument of JDTEK is light weight, improves productivity and can be used globally. It can also be used as it is even in overseas factories without changing input power.
Mr. Hyun Seo
+82 10 2390 8128
www.jdtek.co.kr
