Renova Technology is Now Licensed to Perform Repairs of Commercial Security Equipment for Casinos in New Jersey
Norcross, GA, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Renova Technology, a leader in aftermarket electronics repair, is now licensed to perform repairs of commercial security equipment for casinos in New Jersey, USA in accordance of with the Division of Gaming Enforcement.
According to Renova, casino customers save substantially on each camera repair vs. replacement. The quantity of surveillance equipment employed per casino and gaming environments is larger than other enterprises.
According to Louis Pine, Director of Sales and Marketing at Renova, "Our data analysis on historical out-of-warranty camera and DVR failure rates suggests that about 3-5% of these devices will fail within 12 months. Renova supports world-class casinos across North America to help repair security cameras and other surveillance related devices that are no longer in-warranty or supported by the manufacturer."
To request Renova's vendor ID number for New Jersey, please get in touch at solutions@renovatechnology.com.
About
Renova Technology is a best-in-class repair services provider deeply involved in commercial security, gaming, self-service, point of sale, home-fitness, and contract manufacturing industries.
For more information on this topic, please email solutions@renovatechnology.com.
1425 Oakbrook Drive,
Suite 600 Norcross, GA 30093
www.renovatechnology.com
According to Renova, casino customers save substantially on each camera repair vs. replacement. The quantity of surveillance equipment employed per casino and gaming environments is larger than other enterprises.
According to Louis Pine, Director of Sales and Marketing at Renova, "Our data analysis on historical out-of-warranty camera and DVR failure rates suggests that about 3-5% of these devices will fail within 12 months. Renova supports world-class casinos across North America to help repair security cameras and other surveillance related devices that are no longer in-warranty or supported by the manufacturer."
To request Renova's vendor ID number for New Jersey, please get in touch at solutions@renovatechnology.com.
About
Renova Technology is a best-in-class repair services provider deeply involved in commercial security, gaming, self-service, point of sale, home-fitness, and contract manufacturing industries.
For more information on this topic, please email solutions@renovatechnology.com.
1425 Oakbrook Drive,
Suite 600 Norcross, GA 30093
www.renovatechnology.com
Contact
Renova TechnologyContact
Louis Pine
770-325-5600
www.renovatechnology.com
1425 Oakbrook Drive Suite 600
Norcross, GA 30093
Louis Pine
770-325-5600
www.renovatechnology.com
1425 Oakbrook Drive Suite 600
Norcross, GA 30093
Categories