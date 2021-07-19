Muscle Lab & SONO Wipes Agree to New Multiyear Disinfectant Partnership

On July 19, 2021 Muscle Lab and SONO Wipes agree to extend their partnership to make SONO Disinfecting Wipes their facility's official cleaning and disinfecting product partner. Comments from Founders of Muscle Lab Andy Treys and Vatche Ourishian, and CEO and President of SONO Wipes Arman Semerjian.